Glasgow's Cade Hudyma followed up Colorado State football commitment with Class B shot put title

GREAT FALLS — Over the past few weeks, Glasgow junior Cade Hudyma announced his commitment to play Division I college football and took home an individual Class B state track and field title.

"I just kind of tried to clear my head and just think about the technique and not overwhelm my brain and get nervous," Hudyma said after winning the shot put title with a best mark of 49 feet, 4½ inches at Missoula's MCPS Stadium on May 30. "Really focused and just cleared my mind and just threw it."

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Glasgow's Cade Hudyma follows up Colorado State football commitment with Class B shot put title

The best throw also happened to be his last at the state meet. But in the moment, he didn't lock up the title.

"Really nervous at that point," Hudyma said. "There was another kid throwing, so I was just squatted down, just praying that it held and stayed first."

His shot put championship followed up a verbal commitment May 21 to play college football at Colorado State.

"It was an honor," Hudyma said. "Just never really thought I'd be getting recruited by Pac 12 necessarily. And then, they followed me on Twitter and I was like, 'Man, that's crazy.' Didn't think too much of it and then I was down there for that unofficial (visit), and then they come down to Glasgow. It's just crazy."

Hudyma said the initial contact with the Rams began courtesy of assistant coach Luke Hyde, who just so happens to have ties to the Treasure State.

"His first coaching job was at Carroll," Hudyma said. "So he had been looking on the Hi-Line and in Montana in general, and then he found me."

There has not yet been a position assigned to him, Hudyma said.

"They got me down as like a big athlete," Hudyma said. "O-line, tight end, defensive line — just whatever is going to give me the most playing time and wherever they need me."

Hudyma said the reason for committing to Colorado State was simple.

"They just made me feel like family," Hudyma said. "They believed in me the most and just made me want to go there, the coaching staff and the people that surround it."