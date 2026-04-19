Gallatin girls, Sheridan, Wyo., boys titles highlight strong performances at Billings Invitational

BILLINGS — The Gallatin girls and Sheridan, Wyo., boys track and field programs picked up team titles at Saturday's prestigious Billings Invitational at Lockwood High School, where a pair of meet records also fell.

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Gallatin girls, Sheridan (Wyo.) boys win Billings Invite

The Gallatin girls, who are the reigning Class AA state champions, scored 79 points to edge Kelly Walsh of Casper, Wyo., which finished with 70.

The Raptors had just one individual champion on the track, as Aizalyn Flaten won the 300-meter hurdles in 45.37 seconds. Gallatin cleaned up in the field, however. Katie Breeding won both the shot put and javelin, and Flaten also won the triple jump.

Kelly Walsh's Lillian Hudson had a remarkable day, winning the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 6 inches, then she set a new meet record in the discus with a toss of 158-0, breaking a mark set by Billings West's Jessica Sharbono in 2009 with a throw of 152-07.

The Sheridan boys finished in first place with 99 points, while runner-up Billings West finished with 79.

Rudy Green won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes for Sheridan, while Adam Frey won the 300-meter hurdles. In the field Sheridan got a 1-2 finish from Cole Bunting and Jackson Brewer in the pole vault, as both cleared 14-07.

A meet record fell on the boys side, too, as Gallatin's Riley McGrath broke the discus record set back in 1998 by Matt Drinkwalter of Billings Senior. McGrath's toss of 194-05 cleared Drinkwalter's mark by more than 12 feet.

