Gallatin boys, girls sweep Eastern AA divisional track titles

The Gallatin track and field program left Billings with a pair of Eastern AA divisional titles on Saturday as both the boys and girls paced the field in scoring.

The Raptor guys were led by another massive performance from Nash Coley. Coley won the 400 (49.28 seconds), the 110-meter hurdles (14.80), the 300 hurdles (38.63) and he ran on Gallatin's winning 1,600-meter relay team.

The Raptors also had victories in the field from Jack Murray in the discus (169 feet, 3 inches) and Quinn Clark in the high jump (6-04).

Of note: Great Falls High's Scott Klinker jumped 46-09 in the triple jump, the best mark in Montana this season.

Gallatin scored 116 points, while Great Falls finished second with 84 and Billings Senior was third with 72.

The Gallatin girls had an even bigger margin of victory, racking up 141 points to second-place Billings Skyview's 88 and third-place Billings Senior's 86.

The Raptors had a one-two finish in the 400 with Isabel Ross (58.94) and Olivia Collins (58.97), while Ross won the 800 (2:17.37) with teammate Claire Rutherford right behind her (2:18.79). Rutherford won the 1,600 and Collins the 300 hurdles.

In the field, Gallatin picked up victories from Tesse Kamps in the shot put (40-01.25) and Olivia Collins in the long jump (17-09.25).

There were a pair of Eastern AA divisional records this weekend, as well. On Friday, Bozeman's Weston Brown set a new record in the 800 with a time of 1:52.27. Also on Friday, Billings West's Alyssa Keller set a new javelin record with a throw of 157-01. Keller's throw is No. 6 in the nation.

Full results of the Eastern AA divisional track and field meet can be found here.