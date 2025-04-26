Frenchtown boys, Dillon girls earn victories at John Tomich Invitational

BUTTE — The Frenchtown boys and Dillon girls prevailed on Friday afternoon.

Both track and field programs earned team victories at the John Tomich Invitational which saw 13 teams across Class A, B and C compete at Bulldog Memorial Stadium.

The Broncs boys cruised to an 87-point team victory followed by Dillon with 39 points, Anaconda and East Helena with 28 and Deer Lodge with 24.

The Beavers girls rolled to the win with 133.33 points. Townsend came in second with 101, Frenchtown took third with 92.16, Jefferson took fourth with 67 and Anaconda finished fifth with 57.

For full results, click here.

