Fort Benton boys and girls dominate, win District 9C track championships

HAVRE — The Fort Benton boys and girls track and field teams took home District 9C championships in the team scores in Havre on Wednesday.

The Longhorn boys had first-place finishes in seven events (including the top five spots in the long jump). William Ullery collected wins in the 100 and 200-meter dash. The Fort Benton boys 4x100 relay team also tied a District 9C record at 45.2 seconds, tying Kremlin-Gildord's run in 2000 and Chinook's in 2007.

The Longhorn girls had 10 first-place finishers, including Aspen Giese's wins in the 200-meter, the 400-meter and the long jump. Abby Clark won the 100-meter hurdles, the 300-hurdles and the high jump.

Chinook's Toby Niederegger set a personal record in the boys high jump with a 6-foot, 3-inch jump, the best in Class C as of Wednesday. North Star's Jaden Sargent won the boys 800, 1,600 and and 3,200-meter runs.

Boys Team Scores

Fort Benton 211

North Star 88

Chinook 77

Big Sandy 74

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 68

Hays-Lodgepole 6

Box Elder 2

Girls Team Scores

Fort Benton 153

Big Sandy 96

Chinook 83

North Star 81

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 37

Turner 32

Box Elder 26

Hays-Lodgepole 2

Individual results are below.

Boys 100 Meter Dash Finals

1, Ullery, William, Fort Benton, 11.30. 2, Fetter, Brenden, Chinook, 11.58. 3, Harmon, Kyle, Chester-Jopl, 11.59. 4, Neideregger, Toby, Chinook, 11.63. 5, Taylor, Cooper, Big Sandy, 12.03. 6, Bach, Kaden, Fort Benton, 12.20.

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1, Ullery, William, Fort Benton, 23.08. 2, Fetter, Brenden, Chinook, 23.78. 3, Harmon, Kyle, Chester-Jopl, 24.11. 4, Neideregger, Toby, Chinook, 24.28. 5, Diekhans, Hayden, Fort Benton, 24.29. 6, Inman, Braxton, Chinook, 24.90.

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1, Bird, Devin, Fort Benton, 55.18. 2, Schoen, Tyler, Chinook, 56.11. 3,Inman, Braxton, Chinook, 56.36. 4, Arganbright, Landis, Fort Benton, 57.13. 5, Spicher, Garrett, North Star, 58.32. 6, Jensen, Levi, Chinook, 59.19.

Boys 800 Meter Run

1, Sargent, Jaden, North Star, 2:10.92. 2, Bird, Devin, Fort Benton, 2:11.32. 3, Lane, Tim, Fort Benton, 2:15.72. 4, Demontiney, Lane, Big Sandy, 2:16.32. 5, Jensen, Levi, Chinook, 2:18.18. 6, Campbell, Carter, North Star, 2:19.96.

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1, Sargent, Jaden, North Star, 5:00.80. 2, Demontiney, Lane, Big Sandy, 5:12.90. 3, Campbell, Carter, North Star, 5:27.10. 4, Hanson, Aedan, Fort Benton, 5:34.20. 5, Bird, Brenden, Fort Benton, 5:35.40. 6, O'Hara, Trevor, Fort Benton, 5:38.40.

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1, Sargent, Jaden, North Star, 11:01.30. 2, Giles, Jacob, Fort Benton,11:21.10. 3, Demontiney, Lane, Big Sandy, 11:21.40. 4, Campbell, Carter, North Star, 11:38.90. 5, Henry, Daniel, Hays Lodge P, 12:23.20. 6, Denny, Isaiah,Hays Lodge P, 13:00.50.

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1, Kammerzell, Bryce, Chester-Jopl, 17.22. 2, Woods, Nick, Fort Benton, 19.10. 3, Phillips, Xian, North Star, 19.75. 4, Cole, Ryder, Chester-Jopl, 20.60. 5, Spicher, Colton, North Star, 20.92. 6, Searles, Xander, North Star, 22.34.

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1, Taylor, Cooper, Big Sandy, 44.40. 2, Inman, Braxton, Chinook, 44.90. 3, Arganbright, Landis, Fort Benton, 45.70. 4, Kammerzell, Bryce, Chester-Jopl, J45.70. 5, Schmele, Jackson, Fort Benton, 47.00. 6, Jensen, Levi, Chinook, 48.70.

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Fort Benton 'A' 45.20. 2, Chinook 'A' 45.90. 3, Big Sandy 'A' 48.50. 4, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 'A' 51.00. 5, North Star 'A' 52.20. 6, Box Elder 'A' 55.00.

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

1, Fort Benton 'A' 3:39.30. 2, Chinook 'A' 3:54.80. 3, North Star 'A' 4:04.60.

4, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 'A' 4:23.20. 5, Hays Lodge Pole 'A' 4:33.70.

Boys High Jump

1, Neideregger, Toby, Chinook, 6-03. 2, Marais, Nick, Fort Benton, 5-10. 3, Arganbright, Landis, Fort Benton, J5-04. 4, Axtman, Morgan, Fort Benton, J5-04. 5, Ontiveros, Amarion, Box Elder, J5-04. 5, Evans, Cody, Fort Benton, J5-04. 5, Demontiney, Lane, Big Sandy, J5-04.

Boys Pole Vault

1, Cole, Ryder, Chester-Jopl, J10-06. 2, Lane, Tim, Fort Benton, J10-06. 3, Axtman, Morgan, Fort Benton, J9-06. 3, Grammar, Adam, Chester-Jopl, J9-06. 5, Phillips, Xian, North Star, J9-06. 6, Searles, Xander, North Star, 9-00.

Boys Long Jump

1, Marais, Nick, Fort Benton, 21-02.25. 2, Diekhans, Hayden, Fort Benton, 19-07.25. 3, Ullery, William, Fort Benton, 19-03. 4, Thompson, Jace, Fort Benton, 18-09.25. 5, Woods, Nick, Fort Benton, 18-07. 6, Taylor, Cooper, Big Sandy, 18-06.75.

Boys Triple Jump

1, Harmon, Kyle, Chester-Jopl, 41-02.50. 2, Diekhans, Hayden, Fort Benton, J41-02.50. 3, Marais, Nick, Fort Benton, 37-04.50. 4, Kammerzell, Bryce, Chester-Jopl, 37-04. 5, Schmele, Jackson, Fort Benton, 36-10. 6, Grammar, Adam, Chester-Jopl, 36-01.

Boys Shot Put

1, Strutz, Kade, Big Sandy, 43-01.50. 2, Clawson, Gavin, North Star, 41-06. 3, Axtman, Hayden, Fort Benton, 37-08.50. 4, Terkildsen, Monty, Fort Benton, 37-06.50. 5, Olson, Cody, Fort Benton, 37-02. 6, Walker, Kaleb, Hays Lodge P, 37-00.50.

Boys Discus Throw

1, Strutz, Kade, Big Sandy, 134-00. 2, Terkildsen, Monty, Fort Benton, 133-06. 3, Snapp, Wylee, Big Sandy, 117-08. 4, Clawson, Gavin, North Star, 115-04. 5, Wolery, Rhett, North Star, 105-10. 6, Hanford, Brock, Fort Benton, 105-08.

Boys Javelin Throw

1, Ball, Colter, Fort Benton, 148-09. 2, Proulx, Parker, Big Sandy, 138-02. 3, Spicher, Gavin, North Star, 130-00. 4, Wolery, Rhett, North Star, 121-06. 5, Snapp, Wylee, Big Sandy, 120-07. 6, Berg, Michael, North Star, 115-00.

Girls 100 Meter Dash Finals

1, Wagoner, Eva, Big Sandy, 13.36. 2, Fraser, Abby, Chester-Jopl, 13.47. 3, Sutherland, Meiyah, Box Elder, 13.91. 4, Terry, Madison, Big Sandy, 13.94. 5, Neibauer, Hallie, Chinook, 13.97. 6, Giese, Emerson, Fort Benton, 14.32.

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1, Giese, Aspen, Fort Benton, 27.65. 2, Wagoner, Eva, Big Sandy, 28.15. 3, Neibauer, Hallie, Chinook, 28.93. 4, Sutherland, Meiyah, Box Elder, 29.97. 5, Riggin, Savannah, Chester-Jopl, 30.37. 6, Terry, Madison, Big Sandy, 30.53.

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1, Giese, Aspen, Fort Benton, 1:00.28. 2, Sattoriva, Laynie, North Star, 1:01.99. 3, Neibauer, Hallie, Chinook, 1:03.25. 4, Worrall, Jaycee, Big Sandy, 1:10.92. 5, Krass, Dakota, Turner, 1:14.97. 6, Kimmel, Katie, Turner, 1:19.46.

Girls 800 Meter Run

1, Sattoriva, Laynie, North Star, 2:30.90. 2, Neibauer, Hallie, Chinook, 2:36.70. 3, Terry, Anna, Chinook, 2:39.40. 4, Worrall, Jaycee, Big Sandy, 2:43.50. 5, Krass, Shyan, Turner, 2:44.00. 6, Krass, Dakota, Turner, 2:50.70.

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1, Terry, Anna, Chinook, 5:57.60. 2, Krass, Shyan, Turner, 6:19.20. 3, Sant, Angela, Big Sandy, 6:34.40. 4, Mattson, Averie, Chester-Jopl, 6:48.60. 5, Kelly, Makaela, Box Elder, 6:49.80. 6, Gasvoda, Amy, Big Sandy, 7:02.10.

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1, Terry, Anna, Chinook, 13:15.80. 2, Krass, Shyan, Turner, 14:20.10. 3,

Wells, Faith, Box Elder, 15:46.00.

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 16.87. 2, Wagoner, Eva, Big Sandy, 17.30. 3, Gasvoda, Mattie, Big Sandy, 20.20. 4, Wolery, Kenidee, North Star, 20.51. 5, Gasvoda, Amy, Big Sandy, 20.63. 6, King, Kira, North Star, 23.94.

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 48.70. 2, Wagoner, Eva, Big Sandy, 50.00. 3, Gasvoda, Mattie, Big Sandy, 56.60. 4, Wolery, Kenidee, North Star, 58.70. 5, King, Kira, North Star, 1:04.50.

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Fort Benton 'A' 53.80. 2, Big Sandy 'A' 55.30. 3, Chinook 'A' 58.60. 4,

North Star 'A' 1:18.10.

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1, Fort Benton 'A' 4:34.80. 2, North Star 'A' 4:44.80. 3, Big Sandy 'A'

4:55.10. 4, Turner 'A' 5:14.10.

Girls High Jump

1, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 5-00. 2, Elliot, Belle, Chinook, 4-08. 3, King, Kira, North Star, J4-06. 4, Sutherland, Meiyah, Box Elder, J4-06. 5, Riggin, Savannah, Chester-Jopl, J4-04. 6, Baumann, Malaysia, Big Sandy, J4-04.

Girls Pole Vault

1, Sattoriva, Laynie, North Star, 8. 2, Wilson, Jasmine, Fort Benton, 7. 3,

Nack, Kylynn, Fort Benton, 6.50. 4, Peterson, Laramie, North Star, 6.

Girls Long Jump

1, Giese, Aspen, Fort Benton, 16-06.50. 2, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 15-10. 3, Fraser, Abby, Chester-Jopl, 15-01.50. 4, Sutherland, Meiyah, Box Elder, 14-04.75. 5, Chandler, Jaedyn, Hays Lodge P, 13-11.75. 6, Terry, Lainey, Big Sandy, 13-04.

Girls Triple Jump

1, Sattoriva, Laynie, North Star, 29-07. 2, Clark, Sarah, Fort Benton, J28-10.3, Terry, Madison, Big Sandy, J28-10. 4, Terry, Lainey, Big Sandy, 28-07.50.5, Gasvoda, Mattie, Big Sandy, 28-02.50. 6, Miller, Jayden, Chinook, 27-11.50.

Girls Shot Put

1, Kalanick, Cloe, Fort Benton, 34-06. 2, Molinaro, Maci, Fort Benton, 34-04.50. 3, Hamilton, Kinley, Chinook, 32-06. 4, Miller, Jayden, Chinook, 30-10.50. 5, Domire, Kaytlyn, North Star, 30-08. 6, Osburn, Shawna, Chester-Jopl, 30-00.50.

Girls Discus Throw

1, Miller, Jayden, Chinook, 105-08. 2, Molinaro, Maci, Fort Benton, 102-04. 3, Krass, Shyan, Turner, 101-07. 4, Watson, Rainee, North Star, 99-10. 5, Kalanick, Cloe, Fort Benton, J92-06. 6, Domire, Kaytlyn, North Star, J92-06.

Girls Javelin Throw

1, Molinaro, Maci, Fort Benton, 114-05. 2, Fraser, Abby, Chester-Jopl, 104-00. 3, Mattson, Averie, Chester-Jopl, 96-08. 4, Wilson, Jasmine, Fort Benton, 91-04. 5, Watson, Rainee, North Star, 89-10. 6, Wolery, Kenidee, North Star, 89-04.

