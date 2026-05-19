BOZEMAN — Gallatin thrower Riley McGrath is eyeing state records in both the shot put and discus as just a junior.

His success comes from his dedication on the field, but also on his computer researching videos to better his game.

"It's been a lot of outside work, a lot of research, really learning what makes the throw," McGrath said. "And I've had great coaches and people along the way that have helped me understand everything and get me to where I am."

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Film study, technique have Gallatin junior Riley McGrath eyeing state shot put, discus records

McGrath has a consistent after-school routine.

"I get home (and) watch videos," McGrath said. "(I) look at all the little parts that build up your technique, all those things."

McGrath's coach, Chantel Jaeger-Smith, knows all about his research.

"He loves the art of throwing the shot put and the discus so he studies it," Jaeger-Smith said. "He watches professionals, so he really dedicates a lot of time to the sport and that's where you see the results start to show."

"I think that makes him very unique," Jaeger-Smith added. "We as coaches just want to push for a great environment around the sport of track and field. We don't always have athletes dive as deep as him, and so yeah, that's what I think sets him apart. But he also leads by a great example, too, doing that."

From his dedication to his craft, McGrath has the state records within reach — marks he has memorized.

"The (state) meet record (in the shot put) was set by Dennis Black in 1981, and it stands at 68 feet, ½ inch," McGrath said. "And the all-time record is still Dennis Black, who went to Great Falls High School, (he) threw 70 feet, 7 inches, so that's kind of my bar that I want to get over."

McGrath is on the cusp, within five feet of Black's state meet record.

"I've thrown 63," McGrath said, "so hopefully we'll boost that up a little bit more."

McGrath is at the top of the Montana rankings in discus this season, as well.

"The meet record was set by Jack Murray, who went here a couple of years ago, (with) 198-01," McGrath said. "And the all-time record is Dennis Black. It's 205 something, and I throw 194-5 right now in the discus."

Despite the success he's been having, McGrath's arm hasn't been 100%. Jaeger-Smith has seen McGrath adjust to this in practices.

"Riley is such a hard worker," Jaeger-Smith said. "He's always just trying to find ways he can keep improving while also finding that understanding of, I do need to rest this shoulder if I want it to be good in a week or two."

While he isn't pushing as many shot puts in practice to reduce stress on his arm, McGrath is still using practice time to work on his technique.

McGrath will look to continue inching closer to the state record as his team competes in the divisional round in Great Falls on Friday.