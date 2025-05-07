Fairfield track has put in 'a lot of work' with 7 athletes so far qualified for Class B state meet

FAIRFIELD — With a little over two weeks left in the season, Fairfield currently has seven track and field athletes who are qualified for the Class B state meet in Missoula.

One of them has the best girls mark in the high jump, and that's junior Natalie Harrell who has cleared 5 feet, 4 inches.

"Just sticking to it, and being consistent in what I'm trying to accomplish," Harrell said prior to Tuesday's practice at the school. "Just getting a little bit better each day."

Harrell said watching videos on social media posted by trainers have been a big boost in having the top leap.

"Those actually help more than anything I think," Harrell said. "And just listening to what others have to say and advice."

She's also hit the qualifying marks in the long jump and 100-meter dash.

On the boys side, freshman Jack Hopwood will also be high jumping at state because of his 6-0 best so far.

"I would like to jump 6-4 by state or divisionals so I can just be above all the other freshman in my class and in Montana," Hopwood said.

The Eagles have shown some longevity on the track as well, big in thanks to sophomore Ashyr Tweet who has met the mark in the 800, mile and two-mile runs.

"I train a lot for just distance over the summer, like all year just running," Tweet said.

Tweet is also a part of Fairfield's 1,600-meter relay team which is a little more than a second away from heading to state. He and fellow sophomore teammate Brodie Carper said they both think the group will get there.

"We were pretty close last weekend," Tweet said. "Probably could place very well at state if we show up."

"Everybody's just got to run their hardest," Carper said. "Put it on the line for your teammates."

Carper also currently owns the second-best 110-meter hurdles time in Class B, and said he's motivated to try and take over the top spot.

"A lot of work in the track and in the weight room," Carper said. "A lot of explosive stuff out of the blocks, getting my first steps down, and then in between the hurdles keeping it explosive."

Senior Kenzie Allen will also look to cap off her time in high school with a big performance in Missoula, as she'll be competing in the 100 and discus.

"Obviously I don't want to peak quite yet, that's for in-state," Allen said. "But I want to be able to either maintain my times and throws, or just (hit new personal records). Do what I need to do to hit my stride when I need to."

Fairfield next competes in the District 1B meet on Thursday in Great Falls.

