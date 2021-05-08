Fairfield girls, Belt boys win inaugural Brent Hitchcock Memorial Meet

GREAT FALLS — The Fairfield girls and Belt boys took team titles at the inaugural Brent Hitchcock Memorial track meet in Great Falls on Saturday.

Girls team scores

1. Fairfield120

2. Belt 84

3. Sunburst 66

4. Denton-Geyser-Stanford 42

5. Cascade 34

6. Simms 32

7. Augusta 27

8. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 26

9. Geraldine 17

9. Valier 17

11. Centerville 16

12. Power 13

13. Dutton-Brady 11

14. Highwood 5

Boys team scores

1. Belt 138

2. Fairfield 119.5

3. Simms 82

4. Cascade 49.5

5. Dutton-Brady 34.5

6. Valier 34

7. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 20

8. Denton-Geyser-Stanford 16.5

9. Sunburst16

10. Power 9

11. Rocky Boy 4

12. Heart Butte 1

Full individual results can be found here.