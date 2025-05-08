Watch Now
Fairfield boys, Shelby girls claim district 1B track and field titles

GREAT FALLS — With the state track and field meets starting exactly two weeks from Thursday, schools across District 1B hit the rubber at Great Falls Memorial Stadium for the district meet.

Through all 17 events that took place Thursday, the Fairfield boys and Shelby girls left as champions of 1B.

A handful of athletes hit new marks to qualify for the Class B meet in Missoula.

On the boys side, Shelby's Kody Standiford (discus), Choteau's Karson Thomas (long jump) and Justyce Yeager (high jump) and Chinook's Patrick McKenzie (high jump) all punched their tickets. For the girls, Choteau's Natalie Hodgskiss is now qualified in the 400-meter dash — adding on to already hitting the marks in 800 and 1600-meter runs — and Chinook's Alexus Seymour broke the 5:33.80 standard in the mile.

