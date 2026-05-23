Eastern AA track: 4 meet records fall; Gallatin girls, Billings West boys victorious

GREAT FALLS — The Gallatin girls and Billings West boys took home team titles at Friday's Eastern AA divisional track and field meet at Memorial Stadium.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Eastern AA track: 4 meet records fall; Gallatin girls, West boys victorious

The Raptor girls are the defending Class AA champions, and took home Friday's team trophy with 163 points. Finishing right behind with 155 were the girls from West.

West's boys put on a show, scoring 174.5 team points and finishing nearly 70 points better than second-place Gallatin.

Additionally, four meet records fell.

In the boys 800 meters, all-class state record holder Wilson Schmidt of Belgrade finished first in 1:51.91. Great Falls' Addison Smith cleared 12 feet, 9 inches in pole vault to set a new meet best. Then both the previous top marks in boys in triple jump got shattered, with West's Dylan Garcia leaping 47-7and Gallatin's Aizalyn Flaten going 38 feet.

For full results from Friday's meet, click here.