Eastern A track: Laurel boys, Havre girls run away with team titles

Carter Gage
Posted at 4:45 PM, May 18, 2024
LAUREL — The Laurel boys and Havre girls ran away with Eastern A divisional track and field titles on Saturday at the Laurel Sports Complex.

Laurel's boys amassed 112 points over the two-day meet, well clear of second-place Livingston's 69 and third-place Hardin's 67.

The Locomotives only had two individual event winners — Carter Gage in the 110-meter hurdles (16.03 seconds) and Bridger Burrows with an Eastern A record triple jump of 45 feet, 4¾ inches. Laurel won the 400-meter relay, also, but really showcased its depth en route to the team crown.

Havre's girls scored 128 points and were led by a sweep of the sprints by Kaydance Reiter in the 100 (12.69) and 200 (25.35) and Macy Brandon in the 400 (58.79).

Kaydance Reiter and Kaitlyn Dantic
Havre's Kaydance Reiter, right, and Laurel's Kaitlyn Dantic go head to head in the 100-meter finals at the Eastern A divisional track and field meet on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Laurel.

Kyanna Jarvis won a pair of events, finishing first in the 100 hurdles (15.76) and high jump (5-02). Jarvis and Reiter also ran on Havre's winning 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams.

Also of note, Laurel's Maggie Hillis broke the Eastern A meet record in the shot put with a toss of 43-07, helping the Locomotives finish second as a team. Hardin would finish third.

Full results of the Eastern A divisional can be found here.

