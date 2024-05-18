Eastern A track: Laurel boys, Havre girls run away with team titles

LAUREL — The Laurel boys and Havre girls ran away with Eastern A divisional track and field titles on Saturday at the Laurel Sports Complex.

Laurel's boys amassed 112 points over the two-day meet, well clear of second-place Livingston's 69 and third-place Hardin's 67.

The Locomotives only had two individual event winners — Carter Gage in the 110-meter hurdles (16.03 seconds) and Bridger Burrows with an Eastern A record triple jump of 45 feet, 4¾ inches. Laurel won the 400-meter relay, also, but really showcased its depth en route to the team crown.

Havre's girls scored 128 points and were led by a sweep of the sprints by Kaydance Reiter in the 100 (12.69) and 200 (25.35) and Macy Brandon in the 400 (58.79).

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Havre's Kaydance Reiter, right, and Laurel's Kaitlyn Dantic go head to head in the 100-meter finals at the Eastern A divisional track and field meet on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Laurel.

Kyanna Jarvis won a pair of events, finishing first in the 100 hurdles (15.76) and high jump (5-02). Jarvis and Reiter also ran on Havre's winning 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams.

Also of note, Laurel's Maggie Hillis broke the Eastern A meet record in the shot put with a toss of 43-07, helping the Locomotives finish second as a team. Hardin would finish third.

Full results of the Eastern A divisional can be found here.