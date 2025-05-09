Absarokee boys, Roberts girls cruise to District 6C track titles

Watch Now
LAUREL — The Absarokee boys and Roberts girls cruised to District 6C track and field titles on Friday afternoon in Laurel.

The Huskies amassed 150 points, while second-place Bridger finished with 105.5. The Roberts girls scored 157 points, while Absarokee finished second with 115.

The Absarokee boys were highlighted by a sweep in the sprints by sophomore Zebiah Reyes. He won the 100-meter dash in 12.00 seconds, the 200 in 23.78 and the 400 in 53.62. He also ran on Absarokee's winning 400-meter relay team.

TJ Chirrick had a dominant Friday afternoon for the Roberts girls. She won the 400 in 1 minute, 1.06 seconds, the 800-meter run in 2:27.25 and the 1,600 in 5:42.28. She also won the 300-meter hurdles in 47.91.

Full results of the District 6C track and field meet can be found here.

