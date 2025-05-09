Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Track and Field

Actions

Forsyth boys, Harlowton-Ryegate girls claim team crowns at District 5C

Posted
and last updated

LAUREL — The Forsyth boys had a banner Friday at the District 5C track and field meet, and Harlowton-Ryegate's girls eeked out a team title at the Laurel Sports Complex.

Forsyth's boys scored 192 points, well clear of second-place Melstone's 124. Harlowton-Ryegate's girls won the District 5C title by a single point, scoring 144 while Melstone finished second with 143. Forsyth finished in third with 133.

The Dogies scored a ton of points in the field. Freshman Ryder Wiggins won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches, while teammate Blake Wilson finished third. Wiggins won the long jump with a jump of 20-05½, and teammate Elijah McMillian finished second.

McMillian also won the discus with a throw of 108-03, and teammate Connor Stephens finished second in the discus and won the shot put with a heave of 35-05.

The Harlowton-Ryegate girls won the district title on the day's final event. The Engineers needed to win the 1,600-meter relay, and they did just that with a time of 4 minutes, 45.72 seconds. Melstone finished second, but the Engineers gained the two points needed to surpass the Broncs.

Full results of the District 5C track and field meet can be found here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state