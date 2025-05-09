Forsyth boys, Harlowton-Ryegate girls claim team crowns at District 5C

LAUREL — The Forsyth boys had a banner Friday at the District 5C track and field meet, and Harlowton-Ryegate's girls eeked out a team title at the Laurel Sports Complex.

Forsyth's boys scored 192 points, well clear of second-place Melstone's 124. Harlowton-Ryegate's girls won the District 5C title by a single point, scoring 144 while Melstone finished second with 143. Forsyth finished in third with 133.

The Dogies scored a ton of points in the field. Freshman Ryder Wiggins won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches, while teammate Blake Wilson finished third. Wiggins won the long jump with a jump of 20-05½, and teammate Elijah McMillian finished second.

McMillian also won the discus with a throw of 108-03, and teammate Connor Stephens finished second in the discus and won the shot put with a heave of 35-05.

The Harlowton-Ryegate girls won the district title on the day's final event. The Engineers needed to win the 1,600-meter relay, and they did just that with a time of 4 minutes, 45.72 seconds. Melstone finished second, but the Engineers gained the two points needed to surpass the Broncs.

Full results of the District 5C track and field meet can be found here.

