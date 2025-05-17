Cascade boys, Denton-Geyser-Stanford girls win Northern C; personal bests shattered at Northern B

GREAT FALLS — It was two for the price of one in terms of divisional track and field meets Friday at Great Falls Memorial Stadium, as the Class C showcase wrapped up its two-day event while schools across 1B and 2B took to the rubber and field for their opening night of competition.

Denton-Geyser-Stanford girls, Cascade boys win Northern C meet, personal bests shattered at Northern B day 1

In the Northern C's final round, Cascade's boys pulled way ahead of the pack as the Badgers took home the team title with a resounding 125 points. Taking first for the girls was Denton-Geyser-Stanford, as the Bearcats picked up 88 points en route to the victory.

For the Northern B, four different track events took place Friday where previous personal bests were shattered. Shelby's Regan Torgerson PR'd in both the 100 and 400-meter dashes with times of 12.38 and 58.16 respectively.

In the boys 400-meter dash, the top-four finishers all recorded new bests, but none was better than Conrad's Ledger Martin going 50.31 seconds.

