Defending champions win, state bests set on Day 1 of Western AA track and field

BUTTE — Some defending state champions put up winning marks and a new state best mark was established on the first day of the Western AA track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte.

In boys javelin, defending state champ Tyler Crum on Helena Capital unleashed a winning heave of 183-01 to win the event and in the boys high jump, Butte's Sam Henderson delivered a winning leap of 6-6 and then went on to set a state-best mark of 6-10.

The Kalispell Flathead boys pulled into first place in the team standings with 71 points followed by Helena in second with 49 and Helena Capital with 48. The girls team race saw Kalispell Glacier take the lead with 61 points, followed by Helena Capital with 42 points and Helena at 38.

The Western AA concludes on Saturday and the State AA meet begins on Thursday at Legends Stadium in Kalispell.

