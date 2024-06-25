Corvallis record-breaker Olivia Lewis gets Gatorade track and field honor

CHICAGO — After a record-breaking performance at the Class A state track and field meet, Corvallis senior Olivia Lewis has been named the Gatorade Montana girls track and field player of the year. Gatorade announced the award Tuesday.

Lewis, a 5-foot-7 sprinter/hurdler, won three gold medals in helping the Blue Devils to the Class A state team championship. In the 300-meter hurdles, she ran a blazing time of 41.86 seconds to shatter the all-class state record. That time ranked 19th in the country at the time of her Gatorade award selection, according to a news release from the organization.

Lewis also won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.49 seconds and the 400-meter run in 55.52 seconds. She added a fourth-place in the 200-meter dash (25.03 seconds) and tied for sixth in the high jump (4-10). Lewis also ran legs on the Blue Devils' 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams.

The Gatorade news release stated Lewis maintained a 3.84 GPA, volunteered locally with the Special Olympics and the Colors For Cancer 5K, and participated in highway cleanups and food drives.

Lewis is the first Corvallis athlete to win the award, and she will continue her track and field career at Montana State.

Alysa Keller of Billings West won the 2023 award.