Conrad's Jim Carroll honored as national girls track and field coach of the year

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Jim Carroll of Conrad has been named the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) 2025 girls track and field coach of the year. Carroll was recognized at the NHSACA convention on Wednesday.

The longtime coach has led Conrad's girls track team for 37 years and has thrice been an NHSACA coach of the year finalist. He was inducted into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020 and is a two-time Montana girls track and field coach of the year.

Conrad won the Class B state team track and field titles under Carroll's leadership in 2002 and 2003.

Carroll was one of 10 Montana coaches selected as finalists for national coach of the year by the NHSACA. Coaches are nominated by each state, and eight finalists are selected in each sport.

The other finalists from Montana were: Billings Central football coach Jim Stanton and boys basketball coach Jim Stergar, Havre girls basketball coach Dustin Kraske, Scobey boys track and field coach Larry Henderson, Helena High soccer coach Carl Straub, Helena Capital softball coach Mike Miller, Butte High swimming coach Lynn Shrader, Corvallis track assistant Garrett Middleton and Hardin assistant volleyball coach Bernice Cook.

The nominees and finalists were selected based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years and winning percentage. They are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching, using a sport-specific rubric to assign points in each category.

The NHSACA has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.