Conrad siblings Brinkley and Taylor Evans have big goals in final season together

Hundreds of track and field athletes were outside for the first time this season last week in Cut Bank for the Pre-Easter Meet. Two of those athletes were brother and sister Brinkley and Taylor Evans from Conrad. With Brinkley being a senior and Taylor a junior, this is the last year they'll compete together in high school.

"It's something special. Taylor and I have really set high standards," Brinkley said. "We're just representing our our school and our family name."

They've participated in track and field for the last three years together and say they have a special bond that's only grown.

"It's been really nice. I love having him there to support me and I love supporting him and watching him do good things," Taylor said. "I will miss him. He's probably one of my best friends and I don't know what I'm going to do without him."

In their last year together, they have goals not only for each other but for themselves. Brinkley took second place in the 100-meter dash at the Class B state meet last year with a time of 11.29 and wants to make one final push to reach the top of the podium.

"Yeah, right now I'm really eager for the No. 1 spot in the 100-meter dash. Hopefully then I can touch a 10-second 100," Brinkley said.

Taylor is coming off a season where she qualified for state in multiple events including the triple jump, the 200-meter dash, and the 400 relay, and is looking to place and improve this year.

"I want to be able to place at state. Not just qualifying to get there, then I want to actually place and do better in all my events," Taylor said.

No matter what. After Brinkley and eventually Taylor are gone, the Evans siblings will have a bond that will never be broken.

