Columbus standout Mason Meier to play hoops, throw javelin at Dawson CC

BILLINGS — Columbus senior Mason Meier has been a stud three-sport standout for the Cougars, and his accolades are plenty in all three. But he’ll be leaving the pigskin behind at the next level, as he’ll play basketball and throw javelin at Dawson Community College.

“It was pretty hard. In high school I really enjoyed football. But I figured in track and basketball I might conserve my body a little bit more," Meier said.

Meier knows that there will be quite the workload ahead, but he’s up for the challenge as he navigates the dual-sport landscape.

“That's kind of why I chose Dawson. I didn't know what I wanted to do yet, so I'll do both for two years and figure out which I can get a better scholarship for and go from there," Meier said.

"Just focus on basketball during basketball season and do some workouts and open gyms afterwards, then do track whenever I get the chance to."

If Meier somehow finds himself some free time, he probably won’t be relaxing.

“I love to go fishing, camping. Just be outdoors mainly. I don't like to be stuck inside all the time," said Meier.

After this weekend’s State B track meet in Laurel, Meier will toss the pads on one final time at the Class B all-star football game in June.