COLUMBUS — There’s no shortage of speed on the Columbus boys track team.

The Cougars won last year’s 400-meter relay at the Class B state meet, and they brought all four guys back this spring as they look to repeat.

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Columbus boys relay team ‘setting the tone’ for Cougars

“We're all football, basketball and track, all on the same teams all year-round. I think it just helps us, especially with handoffs, knowing when they're going to be there and when they're going to leave," said junior Cain Hanson.

“Just keep pushing. Same team, just be better. Keep working hard and push each other through practice and conditioning," said sophomore Buck Prather.

The quartet — which also includes Jayden Anderson and Layne Yorke — had a superstition throughout last season that wound up looking like a good luck charm in May. But don’t count on it making a return this year.

“Last year we tried running without socks, but I don't think it made much of a difference for us. Definitely had a couple blisters," Hanson said.

“I always run without socks. Last year I was the only one who ran with socks, this year I'm the only one without them," Prather said. "I don't know, I just tried something new at practice and it felt good."

Some Columbus kids joked that Prather is "The Chosen One." The Cougar sophomore brought home four state medals as a freshman and is leading Class B this year in the 100 and 200. It’s fair to say the Columbus guys go as far as he can lead them.

“Just set a high tone. Everybody looks up to us because we've done this before, we're good and we compete really well. Just pushing everyone through practice, and if they have any questions we help them and helping all the younger kids," Prather said.

Both Columbus relay teams rank inside the top two in Class B this season.

