Columbus boys, Huntley Project girls win Joliet/Park City Invitational

LAUREL — The Columbus boys and Huntley Project girls won the team titles at Friday's Joliet/Park City Invitational at the LHS Sports Complex.

The Cougars ran away from the rest of the pack, compiling 99 points, well clear of second-place Manattan's 47 points and third-place Joliet's 42.

Columbus was anchored by its two winning relay teams, both comprised of the same four guys. Jayden Anderson, Cain Hanson, Layne Yorke and Buck Prather won the 400-meter relay in 43.98 seconds and the 1,600-meter relay in 3 minutes, 34.64 seconds.

Hanson and York would finish two-three in the 300-meter hurdles to Denton-Geyser-Stanford's Jacob Swanz.

Prather won multiple events on Friday, as he also ran a new state-best in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He won the 100 in 10.95 and the 200 in 21.88.

Avery Gerdes led the Huntley Project girls to a narrow team victory, as the Red Devils scored 75 points with Columbus finishing second with 64. Big Timber placed third with 56 points.

Gerdes won the 100 in a Class B-best 12.31, the 200 in 25.24 and ran the anchor leg for Project's winning 400-meter relay team. Gerdes also placed second in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches.

Full results from Friday's Joliet/Park City Invitational can be found here.

