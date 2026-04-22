Choteau junior trio aims for another run at Class B state track championships

CHOTEAU — A trio of junior track and field athletes at Choteau are proving to be among Class B's best in select events.

Natalie Hodgskiss is already a two-time Class B individual state champion in the 1,600-meter run, while Rusch Yeager took home the high jump title as a freshman and Kesston Thomas was an inch away from tying the state-winning javelin mark last spring.

"I feel a little bit more pressure this year to do well," Hodgskiss said. "Just working around that and just remembering to come out and work hard every day."

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Choteau track and field trio sets out to stay on top of individual podium, emerge as state champion

One way Hodgskiss said she's trying to eliminate that pressure has been taking on a leadership role with the girls team.

"And also just working on setting goals for myself and just working on (setting personal records) at meets," Hodgskiss said.

Hodgskiss said she did cross country for the first time in the fall, and also competed in indoor track showcases which took place in Bozeman and Spokane, Wash., prior to the spring season.

"They were all just really good experiences," Hodgskiss said. "The one in Spokane was really big and had a lot of fast kids. It was really cool to just be around in that big environment with a bunch of really great competitors."

On top of her success in the mile, Hodgskiss has finished as runner-up in the 800 the past two years. In the rest of this spring season, she said her goals are to break 5:05 in the 1,600 and 2:12 in the 800.

As previously mentioned, Yeager was a state champion high jumper two seasons ago but came up just short in last spring's Class B state meet.

"I was pretty confident going in to it and then I couldn't hit that 6-6," Yeager said. "I was fine with second because, I mean, I still placed. Still went to state, so I'm grateful for that. Still got seen by people. But it's alright, I have this year now."

On the topic of this year — and that aforementioned 6 feet, 6 inches mark — Yeager has already cleared it, breaking a school record he set last season.

"I've been working out a lot more and I've been practicing I think a lot more than I did the past two years," Yeager said. "I really want those other two titles and that would just mean a lot to me and my family, especially because they help me through all of this and I really appreciate it and I do it for them."

Thomas threw the javelin 180-10 last spring at the Class B meet, but that was just barely not enough to win a state title. He said it was a little disappointing to be that close, but provided motivation to get there this time around.

"I think I'm kind of now looked at as one of those top throwers at the moment, at least in Class B," Thomas said. "I think there will be a lot of people, you know, trying to go after me hopefully if I do well."

So far, he is doing well. During Tuesday's Choteau Twilight meet, Thomas recorded a mark of 194-4, which marks not just the top throw in Class B but in all of Montana.

"I think I have a lot of potential, but it's going to take a lot of work," Thomas said. "I'm not just naturally given this, but I think I have the time and the tools, and I think I can reach good distances."

The Bulldogs and this junior trio are next set to compete in Saturday's Shelby Invite.

