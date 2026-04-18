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Choteau hosts annual Acantha track and field invite, 24 teams across Class B and C compete

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MTN Sports
Choteau Acantha meet April 18.
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CHOTEAU — On Saturday, Choteau High School was again the host to one of the bigger Class B and C track and field showcases each spring, as the Bulldogs welcomed 23 other schools for the annual Acantha invite.

Defending state champions — and those who look to emerge as title winners — took to the rubber to pair up against some of the other top talent across Montana.

Full results from the meet can be found on athletic.net.

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Choteau hosts annual Acantha track and field invite, 24 teams across Class B and C compete

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Results from around the state