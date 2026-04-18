Choteau hosts annual Acantha track and field invite, 24 teams across Class B and C compete

CHOTEAU — On Saturday, Choteau High School was again the host to one of the bigger Class B and C track and field showcases each spring, as the Bulldogs welcomed 23 other schools for the annual Acantha invite.

Defending state champions — and those who look to emerge as title winners — took to the rubber to pair up against some of the other top talent across Montana.

Full results from the meet can be found on athletic.net.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: