POWER — I competed in track and field when I was in high school, but pole vault was never something I attempted.

So I figured for the sixth edition of my summer series Challenging Charlton, I'd have Class C state champion Tanner Vick from Power high school teach me the basics.

WATCH TANNER TEACH ME HOW TO POLE VAULT:

Challenging Charlton: Power-Dutton/Brady's Tanner Vick

Vick cleared 14 feet at the Class C state track and field meet at the end of May to claim the title, which for him is a personal best.

Although, Vick still has one more year in high school to keep improving, and he said his goal is to break the state Class C record next year of 15 feet, 3 inches.

