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Challenging Charlton: Discus throw versus 2-time Class C champ Dane Grammar of C-J-I

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MTN Sports
Dane Grammar challenges Will Charlton to the discus throw July 6.
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GREAT FALLS — This week's edition of my summer series "Challenging Charlton" pinned me against two-time Class C shot put and discus champion Dane Grammar of Chester-Joplin-Inverness.

Discus was the competition.

Grammar is an incoming senior and set the new Class C shot put record of 58 feet, 3 inches at the recent state meet. He also broke the Northern C record in the discus this past spring with a throw of 177-11.

Additionally, his C-J-I Hawks are the reigning 6-Man football state champions.

As expected, Grammar got the better of me in this discus challenge by quite a wide margin.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S "CHALLENGING CHARLTON":

Challenging Charlton: Discus throw versus 2x Class C state champ Dane Grammar of Chester-Joplin-Inverness

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