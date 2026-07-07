Challenging Charlton: Discus throw versus 2-time Class C champ Dane Grammar of C-J-I

GREAT FALLS — This week's edition of my summer series "Challenging Charlton" pinned me against two-time Class C shot put and discus champion Dane Grammar of Chester-Joplin-Inverness.
Discus was the competition.
Grammar is an incoming senior and set the new Class C shot put record of 58 feet, 3 inches at the recent state meet. He also broke the Northern C record in the discus this past spring with a throw of 177-11.
Additionally, his C-J-I Hawks are the reigning 6-Man football state champions.
As expected, Grammar got the better of me in this discus challenge by quite a wide margin.
WATCH THIS WEEK'S "CHALLENGING CHARLTON":
Challenging Charlton: Discus throw versus 2x Class C state champ Dane Grammar of Chester-Joplin-Inverness