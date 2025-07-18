CONRAD — It's been more than five years since I last ran track in high school, so I wanted to test out and see if I had what it took to compete with a top sprinter in Class B — Conrad high school's Ledger Martin — for this week's edition of Challenging Charlton.

Let's just say, I did not have what it took to hang with him.

WATCH OUR 200-METER DASH AND AN EXTRA SEGMENT:

Challenging Charlton: Conrad's Ledger Martin

Martin, an incoming junior, took second in the classification at the state B meet in Missoula at the end of may in his main race the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.15.

He said his goal is to win state the next two seasons, as well as break the Conrad school record of 49.5.

Additionally, the "extra segment" listed above is Martin teaching me how to ride a horse. He's been riding horses almost his whole life he said, and with me being from Chicago I've never had chances to do so. That went a little bit better than our race.

