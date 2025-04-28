Central Montana's best across Class B, C meet in Great Falls for Cascade Top 8

GREAT FALLS — As the calendar is about to flip to May, track and field invitationals will start to showcase some of the top talent Montana has to offer. On Monday, the best from Class B and C in central Montana met at Great Falls Memorial Stadium for the annual Cascade Top 8.

Certain athletes won multiple events. Notably, Shelby's Regan Torgerson took home titles in the girls 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. Also winning two events individually were Choteau's Natalie Hodgskiss and Fairfield's Ashyr Tweet, as both won the mile and 800.

Cascade's Brant Ligameri continued to have an impressive spring, winning the 100-meter dash and finishing first as part of the Badgers' 400-meter relay team (45.12 seconds).

Fort Benton's girls 400 relay team stayed atop Class C with a new best time of 51.36 seconds. The Longhorns' 1,600-meter girls relay now has the classifications second-best mark, as that group won the event with a 4:23.12 time.

For full results, click here.

Highlights are available in the above video player.