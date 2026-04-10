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Butte High hosts first home track and field meet of season

Ryan Hanson
LUKE SHELTON
Butte High's Ryan Hanson competes in the long jump on Friday at Bulldogs Memorial Stadium.
Ryan Hanson
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BUTTE — After some weather delays, Butte High's track and field team finally got to host a meet this season.

The Bulldogs competed against Billings Senior and Billings Skyview at Bulldogs Memorial Stadium on Friday afternoon.

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Butte High hosts first home track and field meet of season

The Billings Skyview boys and Billings Senior girls won the team titles.

Butte will next compete at a triangular with Helena Capital and Butte Central on Tuesday while Senior and Skyview will compete at the Billings Central Invite the same day.

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