BUTTE — After some weather delays, Butte High's track and field team finally got to host a meet this season.
The Bulldogs competed against Billings Senior and Billings Skyview at Bulldogs Memorial Stadium on Friday afternoon.
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Butte High hosts first home track and field meet of season
The Billings Skyview boys and Billings Senior girls won the team titles.
Butte will next compete at a triangular with Helena Capital and Butte Central on Tuesday while Senior and Skyview will compete at the Billings Central Invite the same day.