Butte High boys, Missoula Sentinel girls win titles at dual

BUTTE — The Butte High boys are getting the most out of home field advantage.

The Bulldog boys track and field team took first place in a Saturday dual against Missoula Sentinel for its second-straight win at home this season. Butte earned 99 points to Sentinel's 64.

Tanner Huff clocked a winning time of 11.29 in the 100 as the Bulldogs took the top 4 spots in that event. Huff also won the 200 with a time of 23 seconds to qualify for that event at state.

Butte got a 1-2-3- finish in the pole vault with Keagan Gransbery and Brennen Blume each clearing a height of 13 feet. Ryan Neil delivered a win in the long jump (20 feet, 10 inches) and Tanner Huff won the javelin with a throw of 164 feet, 6 inches.

The Spartans dominated the distance events. Corbin Johnson won the 3200 (10:30.32) while teammate Jacob Sriraman came in second (10:56.47). Sentinel also claimed the top 4 spots in the 1600, led by William Mortenson with a time of 4:32.36. It was a state-qualifying time for the senior who is also headed to state in the 3200.

Joseph Ceccacci earned 5 points for the Spartans with a winning time of 53.43 in the boys 400.

Butte Central sophomore Riley Gelling won the discus with a throw of 114 feet, 1 inch.

In the girls dual, Sentinel held off Butte to collect the team title with 82 points to Butte's 62. Sophomore Ruby Lorenz clocked a winning time of 2:25.01 in the 800 while teammates Mykayla Miller (2:36.39) and Kaleigh Tedder (2:53.24) took second and third.

Spartan senior Sabryn Knight took first in the 400 with a time of 1:03.33.

Butte senior Hailey Nielson handily won the 1600, finishing in 5:34.83 to win the event by over 20 seconds. Butte junior Mollee Conlan won the 100 in 13.09 seconds.

In the field events, Anna Trudnowski took first in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 3 inches. Sentinel sophomore Jayden Nash placed second with 5 feet, 1 inch.

Sentinel's Brooke Stayner won the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 1 inch and Butte Central's Rileigh McGree took second at 17 feet, 9 inches.

Harlee Muffich and Margaret Nielsen went 1-2 in the shot put. Muffich cleared a distance of 84 feet, 11 inches and Nielsen threw 84 feet, 2 inches.