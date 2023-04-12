Butte High boys and girls earn wins at home invite

BUTTE — The Butte High boys and girls track and field teams defended their home field on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Bulldog squads posted wins in a four-team meet at Memorial Stadium. Class AA Butte High was joined by Class A Butte Central, Class B Three Forks and Class C West Yellowstone.

The Butte boys finished with 124.5 points, Three Forks took second with 48.5, Butte Central placed third with 24 and West Yellowstone finished in fourth with 10.

The Bulldog girls took first with 81 points, Three Forks finished in second with 57, West Yellowstone claimed third with 30.5 points and Butte Central finished in fourth with 13.5.

For results from the meet, click here.