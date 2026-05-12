RED LODGE — Columbus sophomore Buck Prather and Big Timber freshman Elle Anderson will have a neck full of gold medals after the District 4B track and field meet, as both won four individual events on Tuesday afternoon to lead their respective teams to district championships.

Prather started the day by winning the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 2¼ inches. Prather then took to the track where he won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, in addition to running the anchor leg on the Cougars' winning 400-meter relay team.

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Buck Prather, Elle Anderson shine at District 4B track and field meet

Last week Prather tied the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet record in the 100 with a time of 10.75 seconds. While he didn't match that on Tuesday, he was again under 11 seconds (10.92). Prather also ran the 400 for just the second time this season and posted Class B's fifth-best time in doing so (49.99).

The Cougars finished with 201 points, more than doubling up second-place Joliet's 93 points. Hayden Grieshop was a two-event winner for Columbus, claiming the shot put (44 feet, 4 inches) and discus (133-11). Columbus also won the 1,600-meter relay and got a victory in the 1,600-meter run from Drake Cross in 4 minutes, 52.70.

The Big Timber girls prevailed Tuesday in Red Lodge, amassing 174 points to just hold of second-place Columbus, which finished with 148.

Anderson led the way for the Sheepherders, as she won four individual events and ran on Big Timber's second-place 400-meter relay team.

Anderson won the 400 (58.33), 800 (2:30.53), 1,600 (5:35.33) and 3,200 (12:01.77) to amass a quick 40 points for Big Timber.

The Sheepherders also finished 1-2 in the shot put, discus and javelin to bolster their scoring.

Both the Shepherd boys and girls teams finished in third place.

Full results from the District 4B track and field meet can be found here.