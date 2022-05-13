Bozeman Gallatin boys, Bozeman girls claim wins at Butte High Invite

BUTTE — Thursday's track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium served as a tune-up for a handful of teams as divisionals loom.

Butte High hosted it's regular-season finale before Memorial Stadium hosts the State AA and A meets on May 27-28.

On the boys side, Gallatin took first place with 128 points, followed by Butte (103), Bozeman (87), Butte Central (29) and Lima (1) .

Bozeman's Tommy Bossenbrook was a double winner with victories in the 100 and 200. Hannah Schonhoff delivered wins for Bozeman in the high jump and triple jump.

In the girls meet, Bozeman placed first with 142 points, followed by Gallatin (114), Butte (47), Butte Central (29), Sheridan (7) and Lima. Butte Central's Ella Moodry won the javelin and Butte's Mollee Conlon took first in the 100. Gallatin's Olivia Collins won the 200 and 400.

For full meet results, click here