Bob Stingley: A tenure of distance running excellence at Great Falls High

GREAT FALLS — Last Friday, Jan. 31, long-time Great Falls High head cross country coach Bob Stingley announced his retirement after a 27-year tenure, where he also led the distance runners in track and field.

MTN Sports sat down with Stingley at the high school Tuesday afternoon for a conversation to look back at what was a tenure of Bison distance running excellence.

Stingley discusses what first drove him to become a coach; why he wanted to coach distance running specifically; being a part of two state championship teams; a favorite unique memory; and what its meant to be a Bison for as long as he has.

To watch, view the above video player.

