Bigfork boys track looks to capitalize on early high marks this season

BIGFORK — Bigfork's boys track and field team has put up impressive marks in the early part of the season, with three runners qualified for state in the 100-meter dash and the top triple jumper in the state.

With other athletes close to the top in other events, the team’s top 100 and 200-meter runner, Robert Merchant, believes this could be the year Bigfork brings home its second state title.

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Bigfork Boys Track looks to capitalize on early-season high marks

“I've had that on my mind since the first meet of the season,” Merchant said. “I'm really looking forward to it. It would really mean a lot, I think, to bring home some hardware. I think it'd feel great for everybody.”

Merchant also runs with the 400-meter relay team, which currently holds the No. 2 mark in Class A at 43.05.

He believes this year’s squad has the best chance in years to take the top spot with three state-qualifying sprinters in the group.

“I've honestly seen so much more potential than I ever would have imagined out of them,” Merchant said. “I'm so excited for all three of them, they're going to do great things this year, and honestly, we've got a really good bond outside of track, so it really helps us as a team.”

Another key to Bigfork’s early success is the performance of the team’s best triple jumper, Tamret Savik, who has the longest jump in the state so far at 47 feet, 4 inches.

Savik’s determination to be the best triple jumper this season has come from the opponent he has been chasing his entire track career.

“I've been competing against this guy, Bridger Burrows from Laurel, for the last three years,” Savik said. “He's been better than me every season up until now, so that's what mostly keeps me in the game and keeps me determined to get better jumps and better marks.”

But at the end of the day, Savik’s mind is on the same goal as the rest of the athletes who intend to raise a trophy for the first time in 41 years.

“It's great to get ourselves out there as a contending team, let everyone know Bigfork has like legit guys,” Savik said. “Even though we're kind of a smaller school, I think we all as a team have been working hard and deserve to do great.”

