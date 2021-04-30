Watch
High School SportsHigh School Track and Field

Actions

Belt boys, Conrad girls win Choteau Twilight Meet

items.[0].videoTitle
Asa Jassen Belt Track.png
Posted at 11:36 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 10:38:34-04

CHOTEAU — The Belt boys and Conrad girls track and field teams each took first in the Choteau Twilight Meet on Wednesday.

Belt's Kaimen Evans led the way for the Huskies, winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Taylor Evans paced the Conrad girls with second-place finishes in the 100 and 200. Evans was also the anchor of Conrad's 4x100-meter relay team that took first.

Choteau sophomore Ada Bieler qualified for the State B meet in her win in the 3,200-meter race, setting a new school record at 12:01.13.

Full team and individual results are below.

Team Scores

Boys

1.Belt 170
2.Fairfield 117
3.Conrad 73
4.Dutton-Brady 55
5.Simms 49
6.Shelby 39
7.Choteau 37
8.Valier28
9.Sunburst 22
10.Power19
11.Cascade17
12.Great Falls Central 7
13.Heart Butte 2
13.Augusta 2
15.Centerville1

Girls

1.Conrad 114
2.Belt 103
3.Choteau 82.5
4.Fairfield 78
5.Sunburst 66
6.Centerville 40.33
7.Valier 33
8.Simms 25
9.Augusta 22.33
10.Cascade 19
11.Shelby 17.5
12.Power 15.33
13.Great Falls Central 9
14.Dutton-Brady 5
15.Heart Butte 1

Boys Individual

100 Meters Varsity - Finals x

1.12Kaimen Evans11.78aBelt
2.11Miguel Perez11.80aPRFairfield
3.12Carson Bitney11.92aConrad
4.12Brody Connelly11.93aPRValier
5.9Ethan Triplett12.05aBelt
6.11Carter Morgan12.28aChoteau
7.12Drew Ginther12.39aConrad
8.10Zach Ginther12.43aConrad
9.9Grant Wilson12.52aPRValier
10.10Bryce Lee12.53aShelby
11.9Caiden Sekuterski12.70aCascade
12.10Zack Durnell12.73aPRConrad
13.9Johnny Park12.73aCascade
14.12Jonathan Blanchard12.80aConrad
15.10Keaghn McDaniel12.81aBelt
16.10James Lewis12.83aPRCascade
17.9Jeremy Nebel12.85aPRBelt
18.9JD Shepard12.88aBelt
19.11Hayden Urick12.88aBelt
20.10Derek Brownell12.89aPRChoteau
21.9Jaxson Parkinson12.91aPRPower
22.9Trent Sturgill12.94aPRPower
23.12Brock Stores12.99aShelby
24.11Bryce Lohman13.13aConrad
25.12Tyler Kiamas13.21aSimms
26.11Roper Mycke13.23aConrad
27.10Andrew Hansen13.38aPRSimms
28.9Preston Tyler13.60aPRDutton-Brady
29.9Cash Mycke13.78aConrad
30.10Eathan Upchurch13.85aPRCenterville
31.10Patrick Heinen13.89aConrad
32.JrMarcus Riutherford14.59aPRHeart Butte
33.9Keaten Cavill15.18aCenterville
34.-Josiah Butterfly15.28aPRHeart Butte
200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.12Kaimen Evans23.70aBelt
2.12Stephen Links23.77aSimms
3.12Brody Connelly24.25aPRValier
4.9Gaven Flanagan24.63aPRSimms
5.11John Baringer24.86aPRDutton-Brady
6.12Carson Bitney24.93aConrad
7.9Ethan Triplett25.40aBelt
8.9Sage Spinner25.76aValier
9.10Garett Metrione25.94aBelt
10.10Zach Ginther25.96aPRConrad
11.10Keaghn McDaniel26.04aBelt
12.9Jeremy Nebel26.47aPRBelt
13.11Hayden Urick26.71aBelt
14.10Derek Brownell27.69aChoteau
15.10Luke Holland28.92aPRNorth Toole County(S...
16.9Cash Mycke29.62aConrad
17.JrMarcus Riutherford30.44aPRHeart Butte
18.9Roan Stott30.58aChoteau
19.11Jacob Major30.89aPRChoteau
20.-Josiah Butterfly31.25aPRHeart Butte
21.9Jominique Evans36.29aPRFairfield
400 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.12Brody Connelly53.69aPRValier
2.9Ethan Triplett55.36aPRBelt
3.11Jeffery Colesworthy55.74aPRChoteau
4.9Clayton Jassen56.02aPRBelt
5.10Bryce Lee56.28aPRShelby
6.9Gaven Flanagan56.48aPRSimms
7.11Gavin Sealey58.45aPRDutton-Brady
8.10Connor Sawyer59.78aPRCascade
9.10Owen Cartwright1:00.39aPRFairfield
10.10Andrew Hansen1:01.03aPRSimms
11.10Weylin Johnson1:02.21aChoteau
12.11Konrad Gorth1:02.44aPRShelby
13.9Preston Tyler1:02.55aPRDutton-Brady
14.9Trysten Robertson1:03.36aPRConrad
15.-Chance Bremner1:05.14aPRHeart Butte
16.9Roan Stott1:08.90aChoteau
17.9Nate Gill1:09.55aBelt
800 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.11Asa Jassen2:08.65aPRBelt
2.12Logan Leck2:08.96aSRShelby
3.12Chad Hitchcock2:12.81aSRSimms
4.11Cole Hepfner2:13.35aPRBelt
5.12Jaden Koon2:19.16aSRNorth Toole County(S...
6.9Preston Tyler2:33.04aPRDutton-Brady
7.-Chance Bremner2:35.86aPRHeart Butte
8.11Josh Castaneda2:38.97aPRDutton-Brady
9.9Kyle McDermott2:42.71aShelby
10.11Konrad Gorth2:44.69aPRShelby
11.11Roper Mycke2:46.72aPRConrad
1600 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.9Randon Richman5:10.41aShelby
2.9Sean Ward5:11.67aFairfield
3.12Jaden Koon5:17.88aPRNorth Toole County(S...
4.10Landon Jamison5:21.47aChoteau
5.12Rider Thompson5:44.27aPRPower
6.10Luke Holland5:50.86aPRNorth Toole County(S...
7.11Josh Castaneda5:50.92aDutton-Brady
8.11Josep Stolba6:01.57aPRFairfield
9.9Ian Benjamin6:02.40aPRNorth Toole County(S...
10.9Paul Blank6:20.35aBelt
11.9Nate Gill6:23.95aPRBelt
12.9Keaten Cavill6:30.06aCenterville
3200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.11Asa Jassen10:57.74aBelt
2.9Clayton Jassen10:57.92aPRBelt
3.12Jaden Koon11:38.41aPRNorth Toole County(S...
4.11Michael Wambach11:38.79aSRFairfield
5.10Trent Lewis11:53.59aPRSimms
6.10Marshall Kunkel12:03.97aPRSimms
7.11Josh Castaneda13:34.86aPRDutton-Brady
8.9Keaten Cavill14:31.97aCenterville
9.9Loren Lane14:35.02aPRAugusta
110m Hurdles - 39" Varsity - Finals x
1.11Daniel Faith18.07aPRFairfield
2.9JD Shepard18.56aBelt
3.12Jonathan Blanchard18.67aSRConrad
4.11Preston Hastings18.80aPRCascade
5.10Cowen Kline20.43aFairfield
6.9Ian Benjamin25.39aPRNorth Toole County(S...
12Tyce EricksonDQDutton-Brady
300m Hurdles - 36" Varsity - Finals x
1.9JD Shepard44.23aPRBelt
2.12Tyce Erickson44.53aPRDutton-Brady
3.11Preston Hastings44.77aPRCascade
4.11Kayson Brown45.01aFairfield
5.11Daniel Faith45.88aFairfield
6.10Cowen Kline46.39aPRFairfield
7.12Jonathan Blanchard47.64aSRConrad
8.9Sidney Baker50.42aPRPower
9.9Jaxson Parkinson53.07aPower
4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1.

Conor Murray

Gavin Mills

Daniel Faith

Miguel Perez

46.52aFairfield
2.

Bridger Vogl

Kaimen Evans

Ethan Triplett

Garett Metrione

46.80aBelt
3.

Brinkley Evans

Carson Bitney

Drew Ginther

Zach Ginther

47.83aConrad
4.

Johnny Park

Preston Hastings

Caiden Sekuterski

Connor Sawyer

47.96aCascade
5.

John Baringer

Gavin Sealey

Kellan Doheny

Tyce Erickson

48.83aDutton-Brady
6.

Cowen Kline

Nolan Forseth

Cole Troy

Josep Stolba

52.63aFairfield
4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1.

Miguel Perez

Conor Murray

Kayson Brown

Gavin Mills

3:41.48aFairfield
2.

Bridger Vogl

Garett Metrione

Clayton Jassen

Cole Hepfner

3:44.48aBelt
3.

Tyce Erickson

Kellan Doheny

Gavin Sealey

John Baringer

3:56.61aDutton-Brady
4.

Derek Brownell

Jeffery Colesworthy

Landon Jamison

Carter Morgan

4:02.92aChoteau
5.

Jonathan Blanchard

Michael Bennett

Patrick Heinen

Cash Mycke

4:25.92aConrad
Shot Put - 12lb Varsity - Finals x
1.12Mark Doty44-02.00Conrad
2.12Kolter Bouma43-00.50PRFairfield
3.12TJ Hennes41-03.50PRBelt
4.12Kaidin Thibert41-00.00Simms
5.10Teige Hansen38-09.00PRGreat Falls Central ...
6.10Zack Durnell38-07.50PRConrad
7.12Grant Helms37-09.50SRSimms
8.10Isaac Lauver36-10.50Fairfield
9.10Memphis Black36-07.50Belt
10.12Hunter Anderson36-06.50Fairfield
11.JrMarcus Riutherford35-04.00PRHeart Butte
12.10Keaghn McDaniel35-02.00Belt
13.11Bryce Lohman34-00.00Conrad
14.11Kellan Doheny32-09.00Dutton-Brady
15.12Drew Ginther32-08.00Conrad
16.12Jackson Appley32-01.00PRShelby
17.11Hyrum Briggs31-10.50Valier
18.12Jacob Phillips31-04.00Great Falls Central ...
19.11Maverick Black31-03.50Belt
20.11Jacob Feldmann30-09.00PRDutton-Brady
21.10Weylin Johnson30-05.50Choteau
22.9Lane Waldner30-03.50Belt
23.11Blake Gunderson30-01.00PRChoteau
24.11Tyler Ellsworth29-11.50Dutton-Brady
25.11Jacob Major29-08.00PRChoteau
26.9Sage Spinner28-03.50Valier
27.10Nolan Forseth21-10.00Fairfield
28.10Patrick Heinen19-08.00Conrad
11Caden CrowellDQCascade
Discus - 1.6kg Varsity - Finals x
1.10Memphis Black135-10.50PRBelt
2.12Kolter Bouma133-07.50Fairfield
3.11Kaelob Flores128-08.50Fairfield
4.12Grant Helms128-05PRSimms
5.12Mark Doty126-10.50PRConrad
6.10Teige Hansen108-05PRGreat Falls Central ...
7.12Kaidin Thibert107-03Simms
8.11Bryce Lohman106-02PRConrad
9.12Jaden Koon105-00SRNorth Toole County(S...
10.10Garett Metrione102-08.50Belt
11.12Hunter Anderson102-05Fairfield
12.10Cole Troy92-07Fairfield
13.10Keaghn McDaniel92-01.50Belt
14.10Isaac Lauver91-09PRFairfield
15.12Jackson Appley87-06.50Shelby
16.12Jacob Phillips87-06PRGreat Falls Central ...
17.11Tyler Ellsworth85-09PRDutton-Brady
18.10Zach Ginther79-00Conrad
19.11Gavin Sealey78-09PRDutton-Brady
20.11Blake Gunderson73-11Choteau
21.11Hyrum Briggs73-00.50Valier
22.10Sawyer Myrstol70-07.50PRBelt
23.10Riki Matsuda70-05Augusta
24.10Nolan Forseth67-08PRFairfield
25.11Jacob Major67-04PRChoteau
26.9Jominique Evans62-03PRFairfield
27.9Loren Lane52-04Augusta
Javelin - 800g Varsity - Finals x
1.11Carter Morgan125-00Choteau
2.11Tyler Ellsworth124-06PRDutton-Brady
3.11Roper Mycke119-01Conrad
4.9Jaxson Parkinson107-00.50Power
5.11Aidan Bergstrom104-03Belt
6.11Kellan Doheny104-01Dutton-Brady
7.10Riki Matsuda102-05Augusta
8.11Blake Gunderson96-02PRChoteau
9.10Owen Cartwright92-08Fairfield
10.10Eathan Upchurch91-11.50PRCenterville
11.9Kyle McDermott88-08.50Shelby
12.10Luke Holland87-06.50North Toole County(S...
13.9Boyd Helms81-07.50PRSimms
14.10Isaac Lauver80-04.50Fairfield
15.10Boston McLaughlin71-09PRBelt
16.11Bryce Lohman68-04Conrad
17.9Nick Rubick66-03PRBelt
18.10Nolan Forseth66-02.50PRFairfield
19.9Johnny Tingey63-09Belt
20.9Loren Lane63-00Augusta
21.11Maverick Black59-06PRBelt
22.9Jominique Evans52-01Fairfield
23.9Ian Benjamin49-09North Toole County(S...
High Jump Varsity - Finals x
1.9JD Shepard5-04.00PRBelt
2.12Conor Murray5-02.00Fairfield
2.10Bridger Vogl5-02.00Belt
4.10Isaac Maki5-02.00PRBelt
5.11Jacob Feldmann5-02.00PRDutton-Brady
6.11Josep Stolba5-00.00PRFairfield
9Ian BenjaminDQNorth Toole County(S...
9Sidney BakerDQPower
9Cash MyckeDQConrad
11Tyler EllsworthDQDutton-Brady
Pole Vault Varsity - Finals x
1.10Zack Durnell10-06.00PRConrad
2.11Kayson Brown10-06.00SRFairfield
3.12Rider Thompson10-00.00PRPower
4.11Jeffery Colesworthy9-00.00PRChoteau
5.9Kyle McDermott8-06.00PRShelby
6.9Trysten Robertson8-06.00Conrad
7.10Weylin Johnson8-00.00PRChoteau
8.10Patrick Heinen8-00.00PRConrad
9.12Brock Stores7-00.00PRShelby
Long Jump Varsity - Finals x
1.10Bridger Vogl19-04.50Belt
2.10Bryce Lee18-07.50PRShelby
3.12Brody Connelly18-04.50Valier
4.12Carson Bitney17-07.00Conrad
5.12Kolter Bouma16-08.00PRFairfield
6.9Sidney Baker16-05.00Power
7.11Aidan Bergstrom16-03.00Belt
8.10Owen Cartwright16-00.50Fairfield
9.11Jacob Feldmann15-07.00Dutton-Brady
9.12Drew Ginther15-07.00Conrad
11.12Tyler Kiamas15-01.00SRSimms
12.10Isaac Maki15-00.00PRBelt
13.10Derek Brownell14-08.50Choteau
14.9Sage Spinner14-07.00PRValier
15.10Landon Jamison14-06.00Choteau
16.9Dilin Thibert14-04.00Simms
17.9Nate Gill13-09.00Belt
18.9Preston Tyler13-08.50Dutton-Brady
19.10Eathan Upchurch12-08.00Centerville
20.11Hyrum Briggs11-06.00Valier
21.9Jominique Evans10-08.00Fairfield
22.9Loren Lane10-06.00Augusta
Triple Jump Varsity - Finals x
1.11Aidan Bergstrom35-07.25PRBelt
2.11Jacob Feldmann35-05.75Dutton-Brady
3.9Dilin Thibert32-06.00PRSimms
4.9Kyle McDermott31-00.00Shelby
9Roan StottDQChoteau

Girls Individual

100 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.12Chevy Hanson13.34aSimms
2.9Taylor Evans13.55aConrad
3.11Lindsey Paulson13.56aPRBelt
4.10Eleace Shaw13.74aConrad
5.11Natalie Bartsch13.81aConrad
6.12Elsah Bechtold13.83aSRChoteau
7.9Addi Urick13.93aPRBelt
8.12Shaylynn Evans14.09aPRCascade
9.12Sierra Sievers14.17aPRPower
10.9Mollie Kerkes14.31aCenterville
11.12Emily Lindgren14.32aCenterville
12.10Harlie Jackson14.50aPRCascade
13.9Ella Pethel14.54aBelt
14.12Kim Scott14.64aPRCenterville
15.9Kandice Stice14.69aBelt
16.11Lily Grismer14.71aCascade
17.-Kaedis BullShoe15.18aPRHeart Butte
18.9Chloe Sealey15.24aDutton-Brady
19.9Kimi Baringer15.24aPRDutton-Brady
20.12Bailee Jones15.29aCascade
21.12Mackaela Pulver15.63aPRDutton-Brady
22.9Gracie Hill15.71aPRAugusta
23.10Terra Brooks15.93aCenterville
24.11Lexi Flaten17.28aPRPower
25.12Liv Moss17.62aPRShelby
26.9Ava Huhn25.13aFairfield
27.9Molly Huhn29.01aFairfield
200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.11Lindsey Paulson28.07aSRBelt
2.9Taylor Evans28.43aConrad
3.11Natalie Bartsch28.63aPRConrad
4.9Breauna Erickson29.14aPRConrad
5.9Addi Urick29.52aBelt
6.9Kandice Stice30.67aBelt
7.12Kim Scott30.84aCenterville
8.9Tabitha Vermulm31.45aPRConrad
9.9Kimi Baringer31.91aPRDutton-Brady
10.-Kaedis BullShoe32.68aPRHeart Butte
11.11Tessa Postma41.56aPRNorth Toole County(S...
400 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.11Lindsey Paulson59.34aSRBelt
2.11Avery Pitcher1:06.13aSRFairfield
3.10Preslee Carroll1:06.78aPRCascade
4.11Emma Gunderson1:08.17aPRChoteau
5.9Brynn Kolste1:08.48aPRFairfield
6.10Harlie Jackson1:09.39aCascade
7.12Kallie Meyerhoff1:13.01aCenterville
8.-Kaedis BullShoe1:20.42aPRHeart Butte
9.9Darraya Peterson1:23.55aPRSimms
10.9Hailey Rasmussen1:24.24aPRSimms
800 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.12Erica Ramsey2:48.51aSRValier
2.12Sierra Sievers2:48.80aPower
3.12Brooke Holland2:54.16aSRNorth Toole County(S...
4.9Tarynn Stott2:56.24aPRFairfield
5.10Aubrey Johnson3:12.08aPRBelt
1600 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.9Nikki Nau6:22.61aPRNorth Toole County(S...
2.12Brooke Holland6:24.52aSRNorth Toole County(S...
3.11Emma Valdez6:28.26aValier
4.9Violet Bechtold6:38.66aPRChoteau
5.10Aubrey Johnson7:09.57aPRBelt
6.12Kylie Christiaens7:22.49aPRValier
7.10Haley Hoerner7:22.78aPRBelt
8.9Aisha Munson7:57.79aShelby
3200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.10Ada Bieler12:01.13aPRChoteau
2.9Nikki Nau13:56.99aNorth Toole County(S...
3.12Brooke Holland14:09.68aSRNorth Toole County(S...
4.11Emma Valdez14:23.68aSRValier
5.12Sierra Sievers16:05.46aPRPower
6.12Emma Jamison17:44.34aSRChoteau
7.12Teigan Brooks19:29.07aPRCenterville
100m Hurdles - 33" Varsity - Finals x
1.12Cheyenne Maddox17.02aPRFairfield
2.9Claire Bucklin17.73aPRNorth Toole County(S...
3.10Hattie Bumgarner17.98aBelt
4.12CarolAnn Herring18.81aPRAugusta
5.9Guerna Becker19.19aPRFairfield
6.9Kandice Stice19.26aPRBelt
7.9Tabitha Vermulm19.43aPRConrad
8.12Kylie Christiaens19.69aSRValier
9.9Kimi Baringer20.83aDutton-Brady
10.10Alexis Burbank20.86aPRAugusta
11.9Tala Eneboe20.87aPRConrad
12.10Thea Mrongowius21.01aPRAugusta
13.12Liberty LaValley21.05aSRChoteau
14.9Chloe Sealey21.29aPRDutton-Brady
15.9Alivia McCoy21.74aPRAugusta
16.12Mackaela Pulver24.04aPRDutton-Brady
300m Hurdles - 30" Varsity - Finals x
1.9Claire Bucklin52.50aPRNorth Toole County(S...
2.10Hattie Bumgarner52.58aPRBelt
3.12CarolAnn Herring53.23aSRAugusta
4.9Guerna Becker53.39aPRFairfield
5.12Kylie Christiaens55.61aValier
6.9Tabitha Vermulm56.39aConrad
7.12Emily Lindgren56.45aSRCenterville
8.12Ellie Lee56.93aSRChoteau
9.10Thea Mrongowius57.88aPRAugusta
10.9Kimi Baringer1:01.47aPRDutton-Brady
11.9Alivia McCoy1:02.79aPRAugusta
12.10Alexis Burbank1:04.80aAugusta
13.12Liberty LaValley1:10.50aChoteau
4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1.

Lydia Vermulm

Natalie Bartsch

Eleace Shaw

Taylor Evans

52.13aConrad
2.

Elsah Bechtold

Ada Bieler

Emma Gunderson

Ellie Lee

54.52aChoteau
3.

Cheyenne Maddox

Tori Jones

Brynn Kolste

Natalie Kolste

54.80aFairfield
4.

Emily Lindgren

Kim Scott

Kallie Meyerhoff

Mollie Kerkes

55.31aCenterville
5.

Bailee Jones

Preslee Carroll

Harlie Jackson

Caybree Ludvigson

56.28aCascade
6.

Addi Urick

Kandice Stice

Aubrey Johnson

Ella Pethel

56.46aBelt
7.

Claire Bucklin

Nikki Nau

Avery Johnson

Brooke Holland

58.06aNorth Toole County(S...
8.

Lexi Flaten

Kyra Nice

Brodi Niebaum

Allie Eaves

1:05.03aPower
4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1.

Elsah Bechtold

Ada Bieler

Emma Gunderson

Ellie Lee

4:32.12aChoteau
2.

Alexa Johnson

Shaylee Grigsby

Avery Pitcher

Natalie Kolste

4:32.38aFairfield
3.

Abigail Barrett

Thea Mrongowius

Alexis Burbank

CarolAnn Herring

5:00.95aAugusta
Shot Put - 4kg Varsity - Finals x
1.11Raily Gliko34-11.25Belt
2.11Ahmia Lords29-10.00Belt
3.9Danika Lords28-11.00PRBelt
4.11Bostyn Pearson28-08.00PRFairfield
5.10Kimmie Ringdahl28-04.00PRConrad
6.11Tori Jones27-06.00Fairfield
7.9Tala Eneboe26-11.50Conrad
8.9Audrey Baker26-08.50Great Falls Central ...
9.11Kaylee Bouma25-05.50PRFairfield
10.10Madisyn Burgess24-04.25Centerville
11.12Kassidy Stroh23-08.75PRSimms
12.10Stella Nicholson23-07.50PRGreat Falls Central ...
13.9Neveah Allison22-08.25Centerville
14.10Allie Eaves22-05.00PRPower
15.12Emma Jamison21-10.25Choteau
16.11Brodi Niebaum21-07.75PRPower
17.10Tylee Boadle21-02.00PRCenterville
18.12Liberty LaValley20-04.50Choteau
19.10Kyra Nice19-09.50Power
20.11Lexi Flaten19-07.50PRPower
21.9Juliann Phillips16-11.75Great Falls Central ...
22.11Megan Meuli16-03.50Conrad
23.12Madisyn Lords11-05.50Belt
Discus - 1kg Varsity - Finals x
1.10Madisyn Burgess96-01PRCenterville
2.9Audrey Baker95-05Great Falls Central ...
3.11Ahmia Lords92-04Belt
4.11Sadie Grove86-04Choteau
5.9Abigail Barrett85-07Augusta
6.12Kyler Bake85-02PRFairfield
7.11Raily Gliko84-05SRBelt
8.12Lindsey Faldinski82-01Cascade
9.9Cami Blevins80-04PRShelby
10.9Danika Lords77-07Belt
11.12Mackaela Pulver72-01PRDutton-Brady
12.9Gracie Hill70-05PRAugusta
13.11Brodi Niebaum68-10PRPower
14.10Allie Eaves64-09PRPower
15.11Bostyn Pearson64-08PRFairfield
15.10Kimmie Ringdahl64-08Conrad
17.10Stella Nicholson64-03Great Falls Central ...
18.11Shaylee Grigsby62-10PRFairfield
19.12Kassidy Stroh61-05PRSimms
20.9Tala Eneboe59-01Conrad
21.10Kyra Nice54-01Power
22.10Tylee Boadle50-11PRCenterville
23.9Juliann Phillips49-07PRGreat Falls Central ...
24.9Neveah Allison46-09Centerville
25.11Megan Meuli39-09Conrad
Javelin - 600g Varsity - Finals x
1.11Sadie Grove111-02Choteau
2.9Cami Blevins94-03PRShelby
3.12Elsah Bechtold92-08Choteau
4.12Mackaela Pulver85-00.50PRDutton-Brady
5.12Lindsey Faldinski84-10Cascade
6.11Kaylee Bouma83-04Fairfield
7.10Allie Eaves80-00Power
8.12Kassidy Stroh74-10.50PRSimms
9.10Laynie Drew74-07PRCenterville
10.12Cheyenne Maddox71-06Fairfield
11.9Chloe Sealey71-04.50PRDutton-Brady
12.11Bostyn Pearson69-09.50Fairfield
13.10Hattie Bumgarner68-06.50PRBelt
14.10Madisyn Burgess65-09Centerville
15.9Neveah Allison65-05PRCenterville
16.11Brodi Niebaum62-07.50Power
17.10Kyra Nice62-05.50PRPower
18.11Lexi Flaten60-01PRPower
19.11Natalie Kolste56-09PRFairfield
20.9Avery Johnson52-00PRNorth Toole County(S...
21.12Liv Moss45-07PRShelby
22.9Alyssa Fowler43-10.50Simms
23.11Megan Meuli42-11Conrad
24.11Tessa Postma32-08PRNorth Toole County(S...
25.10Tylee Boadle29-05Centerville
High Jump Varsity - Finals x
1.11Shaylee Grigsby4-08.00Fairfield
2.10Kodiann Lynn4-06.00Simms
3.12Kallie Meyerhoff4-04.00Centerville
4.12Ellie Lee4-02.00Choteau
5.11Emma Gunderson4-02.00Choteau
5.9Cami Blevins4-02.00Shelby
7.9Tala Eneboe4-02.00Conrad
8.9Abigail Barrett4-00.00Augusta
8.12Sierra Sievers4-00.00Power
8.10Terra Brooks4-00.00PRCenterville
11.10Hattie Bumgarner4-00.00Belt
12Kylie ChristiaensDQValier
10Laynie DrewDQCenterville
Pole Vault Varsity - Finals x
1.9Tabitha Vermulm7-06.00PRConrad
2.11Natalie Bartsch7-06.00Conrad
3.9Breauna Erickson7-00.00Conrad
4.9Cami Blevins6-06.00Shelby
9Violet BechtoldDQChoteau
Long Jump Varsity - Finals x
1.10Eleace Shaw15-11.00Conrad
2.9Claire Bucklin15-00.50PRNorth Toole County(S...
3.9Mollie Kerkes14-08.75Centerville
4.9Breauna Erickson14-03.50Conrad
5.12Erica Ramsey13-09.00Valier
6.10Laynie Drew13-06.00PRCenterville
7.9Ella Pethel13-04.50PRBelt
8.9Addi Urick12-10.75Belt
9.9Chloe Sealey12-08.75Dutton-Brady
10.12Kallie Meyerhoff12-02.50Centerville
11.9Tarynn Stott11-10.50PRFairfield
12.12Liberty LaValley11-08.75Choteau
13.9Gracie Hill11-06.50Augusta
14.9Nikki Nau11-04.50PRNorth Toole County(S...
15.9Alivia McCoy10-11.25PRAugusta
16.10Aubrey Johnson10-11.00Belt
17.9Ava Huhn7-00.00Fairfield
18.9Molly Huhn4-10.00Fairfield
Triple Jump Varsity - Finals x
1.9Taylor Evans32-03.50Conrad
2.10Ada Bieler31-02.50Choteau
3.12Faith Aflleje31-00.50SRSimms
4.9Breauna Erickson30-05.25Conrad
5.9Brynn Kolste29-01.00Fairfield
6.9Ella Pethel28-07.50Belt
7.10Terra Brooks26-03.00Centerville
8.9Abigail Barrett23-08.00PRAugusta
9.9Gracie Hill22-06.50Augusta
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app