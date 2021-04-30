Belt boys, Conrad girls win Choteau Twilight Meet

CHOTEAU — The Belt boys and Conrad girls track and field teams each took first in the Choteau Twilight Meet on Wednesday.

Belt's Kaimen Evans led the way for the Huskies, winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Taylor Evans paced the Conrad girls with second-place finishes in the 100 and 200. Evans was also the anchor of Conrad's 4x100-meter relay team that took first.

Choteau sophomore Ada Bieler qualified for the State B meet in her win in the 3,200-meter race, setting a new school record at 12:01.13.

Full team and individual results are below.

Team Scores

Boys

1.Belt 170

2.Fairfield 117

3.Conrad 73

4.Dutton-Brady 55

5.Simms 49

6.Shelby 39

7.Choteau 37

8.Valier28

9.Sunburst 22

10.Power19

11.Cascade17

12.Great Falls Central 7

13.Heart Butte 2

13.Augusta 2

15.Centerville1

Girls

1.Conrad 114

2.Belt 103

3.Choteau 82.5

4.Fairfield 78

5.Sunburst 66

6.Centerville 40.33

7.Valier 33

8.Simms 25

9.Augusta 22.33

10.Cascade 19

11.Shelby 17.5

12.Power 15.33

13.Great Falls Central 9

14.Dutton-Brady 5

15.Heart Butte 1

Boys Individual

100 Meters Varsity - Finals x



Girls Individual