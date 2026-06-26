Belgrade's Wilson Schmidt earns Montana boys Gatorade track and field honor

CHICAGO — Belgrade middle distance runner Wilson Schmidt on Friday was named the boys Gatorade track and field athlete of the year for Montana.

Among his accomplishments, Schmidt set a state record in the 800-meter run at the Class AA championship in the spring with a time of 1:49.29.

He also earned All-American status at the Nike Outdoor Nationals meet earlier this month with a fourth-place finish in the 800 (1:50.80). He also won the 400-meter dash at the state meet.

“Wilson’s season was monumental,” Katie Smart, coach at Billings Skyview High School, stated in a press release.

“He peaked at the right time and his spring culminated with another all-class record in the 800, a state championship in the 400 — which he was not favored to win — and a very crucial leg on Belgrade’s 4x400-meter relay.”

Off the track, Schmidt has volunteered locally on behalf of the Belgrade Festival of Lights at the Belgrade Senior Center. He has also donated his time to the Special Olympics.

Schmidt has maintained a 3.23 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a written letter of athletic aid to compete at Oklahoma State University this fall.

