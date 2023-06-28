Alysa Keller of Billings West is Montana girls Gatorade track and field award winner

BILLINGS — Billings West's Alysa Keller on Wednesday was named this year's Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year by Gatorade.

Keller won the 2023 javelin title at the Class AA state meet in Great Falls with a throw of 156-03, which was a repeat championship and set a new AA record. Keller's personal best of 157-1 this year ranked 11th nationally among high school girls.

The Gatorade player and athlete of the year awards annually recognize outstanding athletic excellence as well as high academic achievement and character outside of competition. Per a Gatorade press release, Keller volunteers locally as a mentor and leader for her church’s youth group, and has also donated time providing regular care for a foster baby at her church.

Keller has maintained a 3.93 grade-point average. She earned a scholarship to compete at Brigham Young University beginning this fall.

“Alysa Keller was not only one of the most improved athletes in Montana during her final high school season, but also the most dominant,” Erik Boal, editor at DyeStat.com, state in a Gatorade press release. “Keller consistently surpassed the 150-foot mark on her way to winning back-to-back Class AA titles in her signature event and elevating herself to No. 3 in history among prep girls from Montana, a state rich in throwing tradition.”

