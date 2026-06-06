LAUREL — Billings Central's Addison Kegel and Lustre Christian's Johnslee Pierre stood out during a star-studded weekend at the State A and C track and field meets in Laurel.

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Addison Kegel, Johnslee Pierre Wow'd fans at State A-C track meets

Kegel won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and set the Class A record in all three. Pierre won four events for the Lions and helped them to a second-place finish.

For Kegel, who is just a freshman, this could be the beginning of a special stretch.

"I definitely do feel pressure and I have really high expectations of myself, but in the end I just try to give it all I can and that when I'm leaving the track I'm satisfied with my effort knowing that's all I can do," Kegel said.

So with state records in all three events already under her belt, how does Kegel find another gear moving forward?

"I'd like to keep progressing and keep trusting my coaches and the amazing program they have over there," Kegel said. "Continue to build greater endurance, better work ethic and just become a stronger, better runner."

Pierre, on the other hand, is on the other end of his track career as the senior won both the long and triple jumps, the 300-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.

Pierre was eyeing both the Class C and all-class state records in the long jump but settled for his gold medal with a leap of 22 feet, 10 inches.

"I'm happy with that. I wanted to jump a 24 (footer), but it didn't happen, not even a 23. It's OK, that comes with it. I'm willing to accept that," Pierre said.

Next stop for Pierre is in Glendive where he'll play hoops for Joe Peterson and DCC, while Kegel plans to continue re-writing Montana's record books.