2026 Montana high school track and field qualifying standards

All four Montana high school classifications utilized track and field qualifying standards for the first time in 2016.

Qualifying standards, which vary from class to class, allow athletes to secure berths at their respective state meets during the regular season. If an athlete meets or exceeds the qualifying mark in a specific event at an eligible meet, they can automatically enter that event at the state meet, regardless of their placing at the district and/or divisional meets. Eligible meets require fully automatic timing for track events. All field events are considered.

The 2026 state track and field meets are May 28-30. The Class AA and Class B meets will be in Missoula, while Laurel will host the Class A and Class C state meets.

The 2026 qualifying standards are unchanged from 2025. Below are the updated qualifying standards for boys and girls in each class in each event. If you notice any errors or omissions, please email scores@montanasports.com.

100

Boys: AA - 11.25; A - 11.3; B - 11.5; C - 11.57

Girls: AA - 13.0; A - 13.1; B - 13.2; C - 13.04

200

Boys: AA - 22.8; A - 23.1; B - 23.1; C - 23.93

Girls: AA - 26.7; A - 26.9; B - 27.1; C - 26.92

400

Boys: AA - 51.8; A - 51.7; B - 51.7; C - 52.33

Girls: AA - 1:01.00; A - 1:01.50; B - 1:01.70; C - 1:00.97

800

Boys: AA - 2:00.00; A - 2:01.00; B - 2:03.00; C - 2:02.79

Girls: AA - 2:24.00; A - 2:26.00; B - 2:25.20; C - 2:25.48

1,600

Boys: AA - 4:30.00; A - 4:37.00; B - 4:39.50; C - 4:40.40

Girls: AA - 5:23.00; A - 5:28.00; B - 5:33.80; C - 5:33.19

3,200

Boys: AA - 10:00.00; A - 10:12.00; B - 10:21.50; C - 10:22.63

Girls: AA - 11:50.00; A - 12:13.00; B - 12:21.60; C - 12:23.59

100/110 hurdles

Boys: AA - 15.70; A - 16.10; B - 16.00; C - 15.99

Girls: AA - 16.30; A - 16.70; B - 16.50; C - 16.32

300 hurdles

Boys: AA - 41.50; A - 41.80; B - 41.90; C - 41.55

Girls: AA - 48.50; A - 48.50; B - 48.20; C - 47.26

400 relay

Boys: AA - 43.80/45.80*; A - 44.80; B - 44.75; C - 45.69

Girls: AA - 50.60/52.80*; A - 51.80; B - 51.50; C - 51.99

*Per the Montana High School Association handbook, “All Class AA relay teams will advance to the state meet if they attain a provisional time at the divisional (meet).”

1,600 relay

Boys: AA - 3:30.00/3:42.00*; A - 3:34.00; B - 3:34.50; C - 3:34.74

Girls: AA - 4:12.00/4:25.00*; A - 4:14.00; B - 4:17.50; C - 4:17.00

*Per the Montana High School Association handbook, “All Class AA relay teams will advance to the state meet if they attain a provisional time at the divisional (meet).”

Long jump

Boys: AA - 21-00; A - 20-06; B - 20-04; C - 20-09

Girls: AA - 16-06; A - 16-02; B - 16-01; C - 16-07

Triple jump

Boys: AA – 42-00; A – 41-09; B – 41-01; C – 42-03

Girls: AA – 34-00; A – 33-07; B – 33-09; C – 34-09¼

High jump

Boys: AA – 6-02; A – 6-00; B – 6-00; C – 6-01

Girls: AA – 5-02; A – 5-00; B – 4-11: C – 5-00

Pole vault

Boys: AA – 13-00; A – 12-06; B – 12-06; C – 12-02

Girls: AA – 10-00; A – 9-06; B – 9-00; C – 8-10

Shot put

Boys: AA - 48-00; A - 47-00; B - 46-09; C - 46-01¼

Girls: AA - 35-03; A - 35-02; B - 34-06; C - 35-01

Discus

Boys: AA - 146-00; A - 142-00; B - 139-07; C - 141-04

Girls: AA - 113-00; A - 110-00; B - 106-06; C - 107-11

Javelin

Boys: AA - 165-00; A - 167-00; B - 157-03; C - 153-00

Girls: AA - 113-00; A - 113-00; B - 115-06; C - 116-06