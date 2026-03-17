2026 Montana high school track and field qualifying standards

All four Montana high school classifications utilized track and field qualifying standards for the first time in 2016.
Qualifying standards, which vary from class to class, allow athletes to secure berths at their respective state meets during the regular season. If an athlete meets or exceeds the qualifying mark in a specific event at an eligible meet, they can automatically enter that event at the state meet, regardless of their placing at the district and/or divisional meets. Eligible meets require fully automatic timing for track events. All field events are considered.
The 2026 state track and field meets are May 28-30. The Class AA and Class B meets will be in Missoula, while Laurel will host the Class A and Class C state meets.
The 2026 qualifying standards are unchanged from 2025. Below are the updated qualifying standards for boys and girls in each class in each event. If you notice any errors or omissions, please email scores@montanasports.com.
100
Boys: AA - 11.25; A - 11.3; B - 11.5; C - 11.57
Girls: AA - 13.0; A - 13.1; B - 13.2; C - 13.04
200
Boys: AA - 22.8; A - 23.1; B - 23.1; C - 23.93
Girls: AA - 26.7; A - 26.9; B - 27.1; C - 26.92
400
Boys: AA - 51.8; A - 51.7; B - 51.7; C - 52.33
Girls: AA - 1:01.00; A - 1:01.50; B - 1:01.70; C - 1:00.97
800
Boys: AA - 2:00.00; A - 2:01.00; B - 2:03.00; C - 2:02.79
Girls: AA - 2:24.00; A - 2:26.00; B - 2:25.20; C - 2:25.48
1,600
Boys: AA - 4:30.00; A - 4:37.00; B - 4:39.50; C - 4:40.40
Girls: AA - 5:23.00; A - 5:28.00; B - 5:33.80; C - 5:33.19
3,200
Boys: AA - 10:00.00; A - 10:12.00; B - 10:21.50; C - 10:22.63
Girls: AA - 11:50.00; A - 12:13.00; B - 12:21.60; C - 12:23.59
100/110 hurdles
Boys: AA - 15.70; A - 16.10; B - 16.00; C - 15.99
Girls: AA - 16.30; A - 16.70; B - 16.50; C - 16.32
300 hurdles
Boys: AA - 41.50; A - 41.80; B - 41.90; C - 41.55
Girls: AA - 48.50; A - 48.50; B - 48.20; C - 47.26
400 relay
Boys: AA - 43.80/45.80*; A - 44.80; B - 44.75; C - 45.69
Girls: AA - 50.60/52.80*; A - 51.80; B - 51.50; C - 51.99
*Per the Montana High School Association handbook, “All Class AA relay teams will advance to the state meet if they attain a provisional time at the divisional (meet).”
1,600 relay
Boys: AA - 3:30.00/3:42.00*; A - 3:34.00; B - 3:34.50; C - 3:34.74
Girls: AA - 4:12.00/4:25.00*; A - 4:14.00; B - 4:17.50; C - 4:17.00
*Per the Montana High School Association handbook, “All Class AA relay teams will advance to the state meet if they attain a provisional time at the divisional (meet).”
Long jump
Boys: AA - 21-00; A - 20-06; B - 20-04; C - 20-09
Girls: AA - 16-06; A - 16-02; B - 16-01; C - 16-07
Triple jump
Boys: AA – 42-00; A – 41-09; B – 41-01; C – 42-03
Girls: AA – 34-00; A – 33-07; B – 33-09; C – 34-09¼
High jump
Boys: AA – 6-02; A – 6-00; B – 6-00; C – 6-01
Girls: AA – 5-02; A – 5-00; B – 4-11: C – 5-00
Pole vault
Boys: AA – 13-00; A – 12-06; B – 12-06; C – 12-02
Girls: AA – 10-00; A – 9-06; B – 9-00; C – 8-10
Shot put
Boys: AA - 48-00; A - 47-00; B - 46-09; C - 46-01¼
Girls: AA - 35-03; A - 35-02; B - 34-06; C - 35-01
Discus
Boys: AA - 146-00; A - 142-00; B - 139-07; C - 141-04
Girls: AA - 113-00; A - 110-00; B - 106-06; C - 107-11
Javelin
Boys: AA - 165-00; A - 167-00; B - 157-03; C - 153-00
Girls: AA - 113-00; A - 113-00; B - 115-06; C - 116-06