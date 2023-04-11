List: 2023 Montana track and field state qualifiers

BILLINGS — We've finally got high school track and field back in Montana, thanks to Mother Nature cooperating for the most part.

Helena Capital's Thomas Carter has laid an early claim as the fastest guy in the state, as he posted qualifying times in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Both marks are the top times in Montana. Hamilton continues to pump out good distance runners. Evan Bennett is the only Class A runner to post a qualifying time in either the 800- or 1,600-meter runs, and he qualified in both.

Class C already has a handful of high jumpers qualified for the State C meet in Laurel in May. Seven guys hit the qualifying height of 6 feet, with Lustre Christian's Jasiah Hambira the lone jumper to clear 6 feet, 2 inches.

Olivia Collins of Gallatin is showing off her wheels early this spring. Collins has posted Montana's fastest times in both the 100 and 200 so far. Whitefish is going to be awful tough to beat if their sprinters keep performing at this level. Brooke Zetooney, Hailey Ells and Rachael Wilmot have all qualified in the 100 and are looking to rack up points for the Bulldogs this season.

Breauna Erickson looks primed to defend her State B pole vault title. Erickson posted Class B's top mark with a vault of 9 feet, 11 inches. Two girls from Glasgow also qualified in what should be a loaded Class B field. Brooke Reuter of Savage burst onto the scene with her speed as a freshmen and continues to blaze the track as a junior. Reuter ran 13.02 in the 100 and 27.01 in the 200 to post Class C's top times as she aims for more hardware at the State C meet.

The full lists of state-qualified athletes are below. These lists, while unofficial, are updated through results posted at www.athletic.net. Only FAT times are considered. If you notice an error or omission, please email sports@ktvh.com.

2023 Montana track and field state qualifiers

(Through April 10)

BOYS

100

AA (11.3) - Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 10.93; Hudson Lembke, Missoula Sentinel, 11.12; Kash Goicoechea, Kalispell Glacier, 11.17; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.19; Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital, 11.23; Karsen Beitz, Missoula Sentinel, 11.24; Adam Ryland-Davis, Helena, 11.25; Lance Baumgart, Helena Capital, 11.29.

A (11.4) - Carter White, Frenchtown, 11.32.

B (11.5) -

C (11.6) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 11.20.

200

AA (22.8) - Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 22.45; Lance Baumgart, Helena Capital, 22.79.

A (23.2) - Malaki Simpson, Columbia Falls, 22.96; Carter White, Frenchtown, 23.03.

B (23.1) -

C (23.5) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 22.38.

400

AA (51.8) - Jackson Tarver, Great Falls CMR, 51.13; Brady Kolendich, Missoula Sentinel, 51.43; Jeff Lillard, Kalispell Glacier, 51.52.

A (51.7) -

B (51.4) -

C (52.52) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 52.42.

800

AA (2:01.00) - Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 1:56.50; Aaron French, Helena, 1:57.24.

A (2:02.00) - Evan Bennett, Hamilton, 1:59.99.

B (2:02.80) -

C (2:04.60) -

1,600

AA (4:34.00) - Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:21.50; Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 4:22.28; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:22.83; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 4:27.93; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:28.47; Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 4:31.56; Mason Moler, Billings West, 4:32.88.

A (4:37.00) - Evan Bennett, Hamilton, 4:33.04.

B (4:43.50) -

C (4:42.80) - Thomas Oylear, Broadus, 4:37.68.

3,200

AA (10:00.00) - Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:14.70*; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:44.28; Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 9:53.93; Quinn Newman, Missoula Sentinel, 9:59.03.

A (10:12.00) - Taylor Doleac, Hamilton, 10:04.67; Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 10:08.80.

B (10:32.00) - Luke Mest, Jefferson, 10:02.39; Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 10:17.82.

C (10:31.90) - Thomas Oylear, Broadus, 10:10.76; Scott Parke, Drummond, 10:30.44.

110 hurdles

AA (15.70) - Merek Mihelish, Helena Capital, 14.55; Corbin Weltzien, Missoula Hellgate, 14.98; Nash Coley, Gallatin, 15.06; Ethan Anderson, Kalispell Glacier, 15.31; Rowley Dupras, Missoula Big Sky, 15.64.

A (16.10) - Aiden Read, Corvallis, 15.43.

B (16.00) -

C (16.30) -

300 hurdles

AA (41.50) - Nash Coley, Gallatin, 40.23; Colter Petre, Helena, 41.20.

A (41.80) -

B (41.80) -

C (42.50) -

400 relay

AA (43.80) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (44.80) - Dillon, 43.79; Frenchtown, 43.90; Hamilton, 44.28.

B (44.65) -

C (45.30) -

1,600 relay

AA (3:30.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (3:34.00) - Hamilton, 3:32.76.

B (3:34.00) -

C (3:37.90) -

Long jump

AA (21-00) - Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 21-08; Rafe Spring, Gallatin, 21-06.5.

A (20-06) - Kohbe Smith, Glendive, 22-02.5; Carter White, Frenchtown, 21-05.5; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 20-11.

B (20-04) -

C (20-02) - Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 21-05.75; Xander Pugh, Nashua, 21-00; Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade, 20-10.5; Terran Joseph, Lustre Christian, 20-04.75; Johnslee Pierre, Lustre Christian, 20-03.25.

Triple jump

AA (42-00) - Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 44-00; Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 42-09; Jacob Dolezal, Kalispell Flathead, 42-04; Rowley Dupras, Missoula Big Sky, 42-03.

A (41-09) - Sam Henderson, Butte Central, 43-11; Kohbe Smith, Glendive, 42-03; Carter White, Frenchtown, 41-10.5.

B (41-03) -

C (41-09) - Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade, 43-08; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 42-08.75.

High jump

AA (6-02) - Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 6-04; Aayden Simmons, Helena, 6-04; Hunter Preston, Missoula Hellgate, 6-04; Rowley Dupras, Missoula Big Sky, 6-02; William Hollensteiner, Kalispell Flathead, 6-02; Jaxan Lieberg, Helena, 6-02.

A (6-00) - Weston Means, Lockwood, 6-04; Sam Henderson, Butte Central, 6-02; Derek Criddle, Corvallis, 6-02; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 6-00; Tyce Casterline, Lockwood, 6-00; Aren Larson, Sidney, 6-00.

B (6-00) - Quinn Lue, Florence, 6-00.

C (6-00) - Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 6-02; Isaac Maki, Belt, 6-00; Levi Jensen, Chinook, 6-00; Gage Witt, Park City, 6-00; Donovan Gibbs, Circle, 6-00; Ty Leischner, Scobey, 6-00; Charles Butikofer, Bainville, 6-00.

Pole vault

AA (13-06) - Joey Sandberg, Missoula Big Sky, 13-06.

A (13-00) - Taylor Searle, Hamilton, 14-01.

B (12-03) -

C (12-00) - Blaine Downing, Saco, 12-06; Ty Leischner, Scobey, 12-06; Hayden Dempster, Lincoln, 12-00; Lucas Kovalsky, Superior, 12-00.

Shot put

AA (48-00) - Jack Murray, Gallatin, 50-03; Henry Sellards, Kalispell Glacier, 50-01.25; Cole Dawes, Helena Capital, 49-11.5; Barrett Hageman, Helena Capital, 48-10; Alex Shields, Missoula Hellgate, 48-05; Dylan Christman, Helena, 48-04.5; Austin Buehler, Helena Capital, 48-03.5; Maxx Lee, Billings Senior, 48-03.

A (47-00) - Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 56-01.5; Christian Wolfe, Lewistown, 50-02; Hunter Gum, Stevensville, 49-03; Lane Voermans, Columbia Falls, 48-02.

B (46-10) - Beau Meyer, Missoula Loyola, 46-09.5.

C (45-01) - Memphis Black, Belt, 47-05.

Discus

AA (146-00) - Anthony Okes, Great Falls CMR, 165-04.5; Barrett Hageman, Helena Capital, 153-00; Aiden Krause, Kalispell Glacier, 150-05.5.

A (142-00) - Andrew Burrows, Hamilton 165-04; Sean Zimmer, Lewistown, 147-06.

B (137-00) -

C (140-04) - Memphis Black, Belt, 155-04; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview, 146-07.

Javelin

AA (170-00) - Aiden Nichols, Missoula Hellgate, 174-03.

A (167-00) - Levi Reynoso, Corvallis, 170-00.

B (163-00) - Vaughn Miller, Glasgow, 162-06.

C (153-00) -

Girls

100

AA (13.0) - Olivia Collins, Gallatin 12.63; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.76; Natalia Antonucci, Gallatin, 12.84; Abby Thompson, Billings Senior, 12.99; Anneliese Bessette, Missoula Hellgate, 12.99.

A (13.15) - Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.83; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 13.00; Claire Hustchison, Stevensville, 13.08; Rachael Wilmot, Whitefish, 13.15.

B (13.1) -

C (13.2) - Brooke Reuter, Savage, 13.02; Josie Brown, Saco, 13.11.

200

AA (26.7) - Olivia Collins, Gallatin, 26.64.

A (26.9) - Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 26.71.

B (27.2) - Isabelle Berry, Missoula Loyola, 26.89.

C (27.10) - Brooke Reuter, Savage, 27.01.

400

AA (1:01.00) - Breanna Smith, Missoula Sentinel, 59.61.

A (1:01.50) - Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 1:00.92; Jenna Ellis, Hamilton, 1:01.06.

B (1:01.60) -

C (1:00.60) -

800

AA (2:24.00) - Sophia Miller, Missoula Hellgate, 2:22.03; Kaitlyn Skinner, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.37.

A (2:26.00) - Carly Cook, 2:25.39.

B (2:26.00) - Tanae Baker, Glasgow, 2:25.82.

C (2:26.40) - Mia Handran, Scobey, 2:22.76; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 2:24.59.

1,600

AA (5:23.00) - Claire rutherford, Gallatin, 5:21.62

A (5:28.00) -

B (5:31.00) -

C (5:31.70) -

3,200

AA (11:50.00) - Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 11:26.71; Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 11:38.45; Malia Bradford, Missoula Sentinel, 11:47.85.

A (12:13.00) - Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 11:52.07.

B (12:22.00) - Emily See, Glasgow, 12:04.11.

C (12:32.90) - Mya Green, Scobey, 12:14.68; Shelbi LaBrie, Whitewater, 12:19.59; Anna Terry, Chinook, 12:20.57.

100 hurdles

AA (16.30) -

A (16.40) -

B (16.50) - Isabelle Berry, Missoula Loyola, 16.40.

C (16.70) -

300 hurdles

AA (48.50) - Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 47.69.

A (48.50) - Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 45.89.

B (48.10) -

C (48.20) -

400 relay

AA (50.60) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (51.80) - Whitefish, 51.00; Lewistown, 51.80.

B (52.10) -

C (52.40) -

1,600 relay

AA (4:12.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (4:14.00) - Corvallis, 4:12.37.

B (4:18.00) -

C (4:20.60) -

Long jump

AA (16-06) - Reghan Skogen, Helena, 17-02; Ryesha Farmer, Great Falls, 17-01; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 16-08.5.

A (16-00) -

B (15-09) - Sarya Afrank, Baker, 16-09.75; Taylor Evans, Conrad, 16-07.5; Camy Hoiland, Anaconda, 15-10.

C (16-02) - Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 16-10.5; Zeason Schaffer, Broadus, 16-10; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 16-04.5; Angeline Riener, Fort Benton, 16-03.5.

Triple jump

AA (34-00) - Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 37-04.5; Afton Wride, Kalispell Flathead, 35-08.5; Kyesha Farmer, Great Falls, 34-09; Karys Camp, Kalispell Glacier, 34-08.

A (33-07) - Leina Ulutoa, Ronan, 34-03; Macee May, Havre, 33-09.5; Kendall Wahl, Billings Central, 33-09.

B (33-10) -

C (33-04) - Macy Tjelde, Fairview, 34-08.25; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 34-06.25; Krystan Hafla, Jordan, 33-10; Brynne Hill, Richey-Lambert, 33-05.25.

High jump

AA (5-02) - Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead, 5-02; Brenna Berghold, Bozeman, 5-02; Kaylie Tedesco, Bozeman, 5-02.

A (5-00) - Emily Searle, Hamilton, 5-01; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 5-00; Ayda Griffin, Hamilton, 5-00; Codi Nagle, Glendive, 5-00.

B (4-10) - Remmi Stanger, Eureka, 5-00; Rylee Boltz, Libby, 5-00; Trinity Riffle, Thompson Falls, 4-10; Lily Heiberg, Choteau, 4-10; Eve Stone, Glasgow, 4-10.

C (5-00) - Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-04; Angeline Riener, Fort Benton, 5-00.

Pole vault

AA (10-00) - Annika Nehring, Helena, 10-06; Austin Long, Billings West, 10-06.

A (9-06) - Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 10-06; Chesnee Lawerence, Hamilton, 10-00; Megan Frank, Glendive, 10-00.

B (9-00) - Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 9-11; Eve Stone, Glasgow, 9-06; Kira Beck, Glasgow, 9-00.

C (8-09) - Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 10-00.

Shot put

AA (35-03) - Tesse Kamps, Gallatin, 38-11; Natalie Ellis, Missoula Big Sky, 37-01; Rae Smart, Billings Skyview, 35-10.25; Kai Johnson, Kalispell Glacier, 35-10; MaKenna Harmon, Billings Senior, 35-07.5.

A (35-02) - Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 37-09; Tyanna Jessop, Hamilton, 35-10; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 35-07; Maggie Hillis, Laurel, 35-07.

B (34-09) - Scout Nadeau, Bigfork, 37-05.5; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 36-00.5; Alexis Deming, Plains, 36-00.

C (35-01) - Carolyne Christoffersen, Froid-Medicine Lake, 36-04.5; Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 36-01.25.

Discus

AA (113-00) - Tesse Kamps, Gallatin, 113-03.5.

A (110-00) - Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 115-09; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 112-05.5

B (106-05) - Alexis Deming, Plains, 113-03.

C (108-01) - Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 114-06; Abigail Barrett, Augusta, 109-09.

Javelin

AA (115-00) - Alysa Keller, Billings West, 147-05; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 137-02; Jaeli Jenkins, Gallatin, 128-10; Ava Dierolf, Gallatin, 123-10; Taliana Miller, Kalispell Flathead, 118-00; Rachel Macy, Billings Senior, 116-03.

A (115-00) - Daeja Fike, Laurel, 141-02; Brianna Linday, Laurel, 120-00.5; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 116-08; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 116-00.

B (114-09) - Zoey Albert, Bigfork, 116-09.

C (115-06) - Jessie Struna, Drummond, 122-01.

*Indicates time from Arcadia Invitational in California.