2022 Class AA divisional track and field results

Below are the results from the Class AA divisional track and field meets from the 2022 season.

In the Eastern AA, the Billings West boys and girls each took home first-place trophies. The Bozeman girls took second, followed by Billings Skyview. The Great Falls CMR boys took second and Bozeman High boys took third.

In the Western AA, the Helena High girls captured the first-place team trophy, while Missoula Sentinel took second and Hellgate took third. The Missoula Sentinel boys took first, followed by Kalispell Glacier and Helena Capital.

Eastern AA individual results can be found here .