2026 Class B football standings

Class B football standings

Monday, Sept. 14

East



Conf. All Huntley Project 1-0 3-0 Baker 1-0 2-1 Red Lodge 1-0 1-2 Colstrip 0-0 0-3 Joliet 0-1 1-2 Shepherd 0-1 1-2 Roundup 0-1 0-3

South

Not reported



Conf. All Manhattan Three Forks Columbus Townsend Jefferson Whitehall Big Timber

North

Not reported



Conf. All Glasgow Malta Fairfield Conrad Cut Bank Wolf Point Shelby

West

Not reported



Conf. All Florence Eureka Anaconda Missoula Loyola Thompson Falls Deer Lodge

Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

