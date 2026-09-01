High School College More Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Standings

Actions

2026 Class B football standings

Class B Football.png
MTN Sports
Class B Football.png
Posted
and last updated

Class B football standings

Monday, Sept. 14

East

Conf.All
Huntley Project1-03-0
Baker1-02-1
Red Lodge1-01-2
Colstrip0-00-3
Joliet0-11-2
Shepherd0-11-2
Roundup0-10-3

South

Not reported

Conf.All
Manhattan
Three Forks
Columbus
Townsend
Jefferson
Whitehall
Big Timber

North

Not reported

Conf.All
Glasgow
Malta
Fairfield
Conrad
Cut Bank
Wolf Point
Shelby

West

Not reported

Conf.All
Florence
Eureka
Anaconda
Missoula Loyola
Thompson Falls
Deer Lodge

Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state