2026 Class B football standings

Class B football standings
Monday, Sept. 14
East
|Conf.
|All
|Huntley Project
|1-0
|3-0
|Baker
|1-0
|2-1
|Red Lodge
|1-0
|1-2
|Colstrip
|0-0
|0-3
|Joliet
|0-1
|1-2
|Shepherd
|0-1
|1-2
|Roundup
|0-1
|0-3
South
Not reported
|Conf.
|All
|Manhattan
|Three Forks
|Columbus
|Townsend
|Jefferson
|Whitehall
|Big Timber
North
Not reported
|Conf.
|All
|Glasgow
|Malta
|Fairfield
|Conrad
|Cut Bank
|Wolf Point
|Shelby
West
Not reported
|Conf.
|All
|Florence
|Eureka
|Anaconda
|Missoula Loyola
|Thompson Falls
|Deer Lodge
Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com