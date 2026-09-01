2026 Class AA football standings

Class AA football standings
Monday, Sept. 14
East
|Conf.
|All
|Billings West
|1-0
|3-0
|Gallatin
|1-0
|3-0
|Bozeman
|1-0
|2-1
|Great Falls CMR
|1-0
|2-1
|Belgrade
|0-0
|0-3
|Billings Senior
|0-0
|0-3
|Billings Skyview
|0-0
|0-3
|Great Falls
|0-0
|0-3
West
|Conf.
|All
|Kalispell Flathead
|1-0
|3-0
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-0
|3-0
|Helena
|1-0
|2-1
|Kalispell Glacier
|1-0
|2-1
|Helena Capital
|0-1
|2-1
|Butte
|0-1
|1-2
|Missoula Sentinel
|0-1
|1-2
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-0
|0-3
Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com