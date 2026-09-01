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2026 Class AA football standings

Class AA Football.png
MTN Sports
Class AA Football.png
Posted
and last updated

Class AA football standings

Monday, Sept. 14

East

Conf.All
Billings West1-03-0
Gallatin1-03-0
Bozeman1-02-1
Great Falls CMR1-02-1
Belgrade0-00-3
Billings Senior0-00-3
Billings Skyview0-00-3
Great Falls0-00-3

West

Conf.All
Kalispell Flathead1-03-0
Missoula Big Sky1-03-0
Helena1-02-1
Kalispell Glacier1-02-1
Helena Capital0-12-1
Butte0-11-2
Missoula Sentinel0-11-2
Missoula Hellgate0-00-3

Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

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