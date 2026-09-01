2026 Class AA football standings

Class AA football standings

Monday, Sept. 14

East



Conf. All Billings West 1-0 3-0 Gallatin 1-0 3-0 Bozeman 1-0 2-1 Great Falls CMR 1-0 2-1 Belgrade 0-0 0-3 Billings Senior 0-0 0-3 Billings Skyview 0-0 0-3 Great Falls 0-0 0-3

West



Conf. All Kalispell Flathead 1-0 3-0 Missoula Big Sky 1-0 3-0 Helena 1-0 2-1 Kalispell Glacier 1-0 2-1 Helena Capital 0-1 2-1 Butte 0-1 1-2 Missoula Sentinel 0-1 1-2 Missoula Hellgate 0-0 0-3

Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

