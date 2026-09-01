2026 Class A football standings

Class A football standings
Monday, Sept. 14
East
|Conf.
|All
|Billings Central
|0-0
|3-0
|Hardin
|0-0
|3-0
|Sidney
|0-0
|3-0
|Lockwood
|0-0
|2-1
|Miles City
|0-0
|1-1
|Glendive
|0-0
|1-2
Central
|Conf.
|All
|Laurel
|0-0
|2-1
|Lewistown
|0-0
|2-1
|East Helena
|0-0
|1-1
|Browning
|0-0
|0-3
|Havre
|0-0
|0-3
|Livingston
|0-0
|0-3
Southwest
|Conf.
|All
|Frenchtown
|0-0
|2-1
|Hamilton
|0-0
|2-1
|Stevensville
|0-0
|2-1
|Butte Central
|0-0
|1-2
|Corvallis
|0-0
|1-2
|Dillon
|0-0
|1-2
Northwest
|Conf.
|All
|Whitefish
|0-0
|3-0
|Columbia Falls
|0-0
|2-1
|Libby
|0-0
|1-2
|Polson
|0-0
|1-2
|Ronan
|0-0
|1-2
|Bigfork
|0-0
|0-3
Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com