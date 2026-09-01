2026 Class A football standings

Class A football standings

Monday, Sept. 14

East



Conf. All Billings Central 0-0 3-0 Hardin 0-0 3-0 Sidney 0-0 3-0 Lockwood 0-0 2-1 Miles City 0-0 1-1 Glendive 0-0 1-2

Central



Conf. All Laurel 0-0 2-1 Lewistown 0-0 2-1 East Helena 0-0 1-1 Browning 0-0 0-3 Havre 0-0 0-3 Livingston 0-0 0-3

Southwest



Conf. All Frenchtown 0-0 2-1 Hamilton 0-0 2-1 Stevensville 0-0 2-1 Butte Central 0-0 1-2 Corvallis 0-0 1-2 Dillon 0-0 1-2

Northwest



Conf. All Whitefish 0-0 3-0 Columbia Falls 0-0 2-1 Libby 0-0 1-2 Polson 0-0 1-2 Ronan 0-0 1-2 Bigfork 0-0 0-3

Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

