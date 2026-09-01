High School College More Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Standings

Actions

2026 Class A football standings

Class A Football.png
MTN Sports
Class A Football.png
Posted
and last updated

Class A football standings

Monday, Sept. 14

East

Conf.All
Billings Central0-03-0
Hardin0-03-0
Sidney0-03-0
Lockwood0-02-1
Miles City0-01-1
Glendive0-01-2

Central

Conf.All
Laurel 0-02-1
Lewistown0-02-1
East Helena0-01-1
Browning0-00-3
Havre0-00-3
Livingston0-00-3

Southwest

Conf.All
Frenchtown0-02-1
Hamilton0-02-1
Stevensville0-02-1
Butte Central0-01-2
Corvallis0-01-2
Dillon0-01-2

Northwest

Conf.All
Whitefish0-03-0
Columbia Falls0-02-1
Libby0-01-2
Polson0-01-2
Ronan0-01-2
Bigfork0-00-3

Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state