2026 8-Man football standings

8-Man football standings

East

Monday, Sept. 14



Conf. Scobey 3-0 Circle 2-0 Culbertson 2-0 Plentywood 2-1 Poplar 1-1 Ekalaka 1-2 Forsyth 1-2 Fairview 0-3 Westby-Grenora 0-3

South

Monday, Sept. 14



Conf. Drummond-Philipsburg 3-0 Twin Bridges 3-0 Ennis 2-1 Park City 2-1 Manhattan Christian 1-1 Sheridan 1-1 Lone Peak 0-2 Lame Deer 0-3 Harlowton 0-3

North

Monday, Sept. 14



Conf. Belt 3-0 Cascade 3-0 Chinook 3-0 Fort Benton 2-1 Choteau 1-2 Box Elder 1-2 Centerville 1-2 Harlem 0-2 Rocky Boy 0-2 Simms 0-3

West

Monday, Sept. 14



Conf. Darby 3-0 Superior 3-0 St. Regis 3-0 Seeley-Swan 2-1 St. Ignatius 2-1 Charlo 1-2 Plains 1-2 Arlee 0-3 Victor 0-3 Troy 0-3

Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com