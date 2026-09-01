2026 8-Man football standings

8-Man football standings
East
Monday, Sept. 14
|Conf.
|Scobey
|3-0
|Circle
|2-0
|Culbertson
|2-0
|Plentywood
|2-1
|Poplar
|1-1
|Ekalaka
|1-2
|Forsyth
|1-2
|Fairview
|0-3
|Westby-Grenora
|0-3
South
Monday, Sept. 14
|Conf.
|Drummond-Philipsburg
|3-0
|Twin Bridges
|3-0
|Ennis
|2-1
|Park City
|2-1
|Manhattan Christian
|1-1
|Sheridan
|1-1
|Lone Peak
|0-2
|Lame Deer
|0-3
|Harlowton
|0-3
North
Monday, Sept. 14
|Conf.
|Belt
|3-0
|Cascade
|3-0
|Chinook
|3-0
|Fort Benton
|2-1
|Choteau
|1-2
|Box Elder
|1-2
|Centerville
|1-2
|Harlem
|0-2
|Rocky Boy
|0-2
|Simms
|0-3
West
Monday, Sept. 14
|Conf.
|Darby
|3-0
|Superior
|3-0
|St. Regis
|3-0
|Seeley-Swan
|2-1
|St. Ignatius
|2-1
|Charlo
|1-2
|Plains
|1-2
|Arlee
|0-3
|Victor
|0-3
|Troy
|0-3
Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com