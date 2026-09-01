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2026 8-Man football standings

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MTN Sports
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Posted
and last updated

8-Man football standings

East

Monday, Sept. 14

Conf.
Scobey3-0
Circle2-0
Culbertson2-0
Plentywood2-1
Poplar1-1
Ekalaka1-2
Forsyth1-2
Fairview0-3
Westby-Grenora0-3

South

Monday, Sept. 14

Conf.
Drummond-Philipsburg3-0
Twin Bridges3-0
Ennis2-1
Park City2-1
Manhattan Christian1-1
Sheridan1-1
Lone Peak0-2
Lame Deer0-3
Harlowton0-3

North

Monday, Sept. 14

Conf.
Belt3-0
Cascade3-0
Chinook3-0
Fort Benton2-1
Choteau1-2
Box Elder1-2
Centerville1-2
Harlem0-2
Rocky Boy0-2
Simms0-3

West

Monday, Sept. 14

Conf.
Darby3-0
Superior3-0
St. Regis3-0
Seeley-Swan2-1
St. Ignatius2-1
Charlo1-2
Plains1-2
Arlee0-3
Victor0-3
Troy0-3

Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

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