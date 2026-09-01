2026 6-Man football standings

6-Man football standings
Monday, Sept. 14
East
|Conf.
|All
|Plevna
|3-0
|3-0
|Jordan
|2-0
|2-1
|Savage
|2-1
|2-1
|Bainville
|2-1
|2-1
|Terry
|1-1
|1-1
|Richey-Lambert
|1-2
|1-2
|Broadus
|1-2
|1-2
|Froid-Lake
|0-2
|0-3
|Brockton
|0-3
|0-3
South
|Conf.
|All
|Grass Range-Winnett
|1-0
|3-0
|D-G-S-G
|1-0
|3-0
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone
|1-0
|2-1
|Broadview-Lavina
|1-1
|1-2
|Wibaux
|1-1
|2-1
|Plenty Coups
|0-1
|1-1
|Roy-Winifred
|0-2
|1-2
North
|Conf.
|All
|C-J-I
|1-0
|2-1
|Highwood
|0-0
|3-0
|Sunburst
|0-0
|1-1
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|1-2
|North Star
|0-1
|0-2
Northwest
|Conf.
|All
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|1-0
|1-2
|Noxon
|0-0
|0-3
|Valier
|0-0
|0-2
|Heart Butte
|0-1
|0-2
Southwest
|Conf.
|All
|Absarokee
|2-0
|3-0
|West Yellowstone
|2-0
|3-0
|White Sulphur Springs
|1-0
|3-0
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-1
|1-2
|Shields Valley
|0-1
|0-2
|Bridger
|0-1
|0-3
|Gardiner
|0-2
|1-2
Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montansports.com