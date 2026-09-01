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2026 6-Man football standings

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MTN Sports
6-Man Football.png
Posted
and last updated

6-Man football standings

Monday, Sept. 14

East

Conf.All
Plevna3-03-0
Jordan2-02-1
Savage2-12-1
Bainville2-12-1
Terry1-11-1
Richey-Lambert1-21-2
Broadus1-21-2
Froid-Lake0-20-3
Brockton0-30-3

South

Conf.All
Grass Range-Winnett1-03-0
D-G-S-G1-03-0
Custer-Hysham-Melstone1-02-1
Broadview-Lavina1-11-2
Wibaux1-12-1
Plenty Coups0-11-1
Roy-Winifred0-21-2

North

Conf.All
C-J-I1-02-1
Highwood0-03-0
Sunburst0-01-1
Big Sandy0-01-2
North Star0-10-2

Northwest

Conf.All
Power-Dutton-Brady1-01-2
Noxon0-00-3
Valier0-00-2
Heart Butte0-10-2

Southwest

Conf.All
Absarokee2-03-0
West Yellowstone2-03-0
White Sulphur Springs1-03-0
Reed Point-Rapelje0-11-2
Shields Valley0-10-2
Bridger0-10-3
Gardiner0-21-2

Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montansports.com

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