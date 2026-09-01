2026 6-Man football standings

6-Man football standings

Monday, Sept. 14

East



Conf. All Plevna 3-0 3-0 Jordan 2-0 2-1 Savage 2-1 2-1 Bainville 2-1 2-1 Terry 1-1 1-1 Richey-Lambert 1-2 1-2 Broadus 1-2 1-2 Froid-Lake 0-2 0-3 Brockton 0-3 0-3

South



Conf. All Grass Range-Winnett 1-0 3-0 D-G-S-G 1-0 3-0 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 1-0 2-1 Broadview-Lavina 1-1 1-2 Wibaux 1-1 2-1 Plenty Coups 0-1 1-1 Roy-Winifred 0-2 1-2

North



Conf. All C-J-I 1-0 2-1 Highwood 0-0 3-0 Sunburst 0-0 1-1 Big Sandy 0-0 1-2 North Star 0-1 0-2

Northwest



Conf. All Power-Dutton-Brady 1-0 1-2 Noxon 0-0 0-3 Valier 0-0 0-2 Heart Butte 0-1 0-2

Southwest



Conf. All Absarokee 2-0 3-0 West Yellowstone 2-0 3-0 White Sulphur Springs 1-0 3-0 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-1 1-2 Shields Valley 0-1 0-2 Bridger 0-1 0-3 Gardiner 0-2 1-2

Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montansports.com

