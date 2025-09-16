2025 high school volleyball standings

Class AA
Through Sept. 15
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|All
|Bozeman
|2-0
|9-0
|Gallatin
|2-0
|9-0
|Great Falls CMR
|2-0
|9-0
|Billings Senior
|1-1
|7-1
|Great Falls
|1-1
|6-3
|Billings Skyview
|0-2
|6-2
|Billings West
|0-2
|6-2
|Belgrade
|0-2
|6-3
Western AA
|Conf.
|All
|Missoula Big Sky
|2-0
|3-5
|Helena
|2-0
|2-7
|Kalispell Glacier
|1-1
|2-7
|Helena Capital
|1-1
|2-7
|Missoula Hellgate
|1-1
|1-7
|Missoula Sentinel
|1-1
|1-8
|Butte
|0-2
|0-9
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-2
|0-9
District 1B
Through Sept. 15
|Conf.
|Fairfield
|4-0
|Chinook
|3-1
|Shelby
|3-1
|Cut Bank
|2-2
|Fort Benton
|2-2
|Choteau
|2-2
|Conrad
|0-4
|Fort Benton
|0-4
District 2B
Through Sept. 15
|Conf.
|Fairview
|3-0
|Glasgow
|3-1
|Malta
|2-1
|Harlem
|2-1
|Wolf Point
|1-2
|Plentywood
|1-2
|Poplar
|0-5
District 3B
Through Sept. 15
|Conf.
|All
|Baker
|3-0
|6-1
|Huntley Project
|1-1
|5-1
|Colstrip
|1-2
|3-2
|Lodge Grass
|1-0
|1-0
|Lame Deer
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Labre
|0-1
|0-1
District 4B
Through Sept. 15
|Conf.
|All
|Shepherd
|3-0
|5-1
|Red Lodge
|2-0
|4-2
|Columbus
|2-0
|4-2
|Big Timber
|1-1
|5-2
|Joliet
|0-3
|0-6
District 5B
Through Sept. 15
|Conf.
|Townsend
|2-0
|Jefferson
|2-1
|Ennis
|1-1
|Whitehall
|1-1
|Three Forks
|1-1
|Manhattan
|0-3
|Lone Peak
|0-0
District 7B
Through Sept. 15
|Conf.
|Overall
|Plains
|1-0
|2-1
|Eureka
|0-0
|3-0
|Troy
|0-0
|2-2
|Thompson Falls
|0-1
|2-2
|St. Ignatius
|0-1
|0-3
District 2C
Through Sept. 15
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bainville
|1-0
|2-0
|Westby-Grenora
|1-0
|1-1
|Culbertson
|2-1
|2-2
|Froid-Lake
|1-1
|3-1
|Savage
|1-1
|2-1
|Richey-Lambert
|1-2
|1-2
|Brockton
|0-2
|0-3
District 3C
Through Sept. 15
|Conf.
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|2-0
|Circle
|1-0
|Scobey
|1-0
|Lustre Christian
|0-1
|Nashua
|0-1
|Frazer
|0-2
District 7C
Through Sept. 15
|Conf.
|Overall
|D-G-S-G
|4-0
|4-0
|Melstone
|2-0
|2-0
|Grass Range-Winnett
|2-1
|3-1
|Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap
|2-2
|2-2
|Roy-Winifred
|2-3
|2-3
|Hobson-Moore
|1-2
|2-3
|Broadview-Lavina
|1-3
|1-3
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-3
|0-3
District 9C
Through Sept. 15
|Conf.
|Overall
|Belt
|3-0
|4-0
|Big Sandy
|3-0
|4-0
|North Star
|2-1
|4-1
|Highwood
|1-1
|1-1
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-1
|0-1
|Box Elder
|0-2
|0-2
|Centerville
|0-2
|0-2
District 13C
Through Sept. 15
|Conf.
|Drummond
|3-0
|Valley Christian
|3-0
|Seeley-Swan
|1-1
|Lincoln
|1-2
|Victor
|0-2
|Philipsburg
|0-3
District 14C
Through Sept. 15
|Conf.
|Charlo
|2-0
|Hot Springs
|1-0
|Superior
|3-1
|St. Regis
|1-1
|Alberton
|1-2
|Noxon
|0-3
|Two Eagle River
|0-4
Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.