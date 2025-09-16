High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Standings

Actions

2025 high school volleyball standings

High School Volleyball
MTN Sports
High School Volleyball
Posted

Class AA

Through Sept. 15

Eastern AA

Conf.All
Bozeman2-09-0
Gallatin2-09-0
Great Falls CMR2-09-0
Billings Senior1-17-1
Great Falls1-16-3
Billings Skyview0-26-2
Billings West0-26-2
Belgrade0-26-3

Western AA

Conf.All
Missoula Big Sky2-03-5
Helena2-02-7
Kalispell Glacier1-12-7
Helena Capital1-12-7
Missoula Hellgate1-11-7
Missoula Sentinel1-11-8
Butte0-20-9
Kalispell Flathead0-20-9

District 1B

Through Sept. 15

Conf.
Fairfield4-0
Chinook3-1
Shelby3-1
Cut Bank2-2
Fort Benton2-2
Choteau2-2
Conrad0-4
Fort Benton0-4

District 2B

Through Sept. 15

Conf.
Fairview3-0
Glasgow3-1
Malta2-1
Harlem2-1
Wolf Point1-2
Plentywood1-2
Poplar0-5

District 3B

Through Sept. 15

Conf.All
Baker3-06-1
Huntley Project1-15-1
Colstrip1-23-2
Lodge Grass1-01-0
Lame Deer0-00-0
St. Labre0-10-1

District 4B

Through Sept. 15

Conf. All
Shepherd3-05-1
Red Lodge2-04-2
Columbus2-04-2
Big Timber1-15-2
Joliet0-30-6

District 5B

Through Sept. 15

Conf.
Townsend2-0
Jefferson2-1
Ennis1-1
Whitehall1-1
Three Forks1-1
Manhattan0-3
Lone Peak0-0

District 7B

Through Sept. 15

Conf.Overall
Plains1-02-1
Eureka0-03-0
Troy0-02-2
Thompson Falls0-12-2
St. Ignatius0-10-3

District 2C

Through Sept. 15

Conf.Overall
Bainville1-02-0
Westby-Grenora1-01-1
Culbertson2-12-2
Froid-Lake1-13-1
Savage1-12-1
Richey-Lambert1-21-2
Brockton0-20-3

District 3C

Through Sept. 15

Conf.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale2-0
Circle1-0
Scobey1-0
Lustre Christian0-1
Nashua0-1
Frazer0-2

District 7C

Through Sept. 15

Conf.Overall
D-G-S-G4-04-0
Melstone2-02-0
Grass Range-Winnett2-13-1
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap2-22-2
Roy-Winifred2-32-3
Hobson-Moore1-22-3
Broadview-Lavina1-31-3
White Sulphur Springs0-30-3

District 9C

Through Sept. 15

Conf.Overall
Belt3-04-0
Big Sandy3-04-0
North Star2-14-1
Highwood1-11-1
Hays-Lodgepole0-10-1
Box Elder0-20-2
Centerville0-20-2

District 13C

Through Sept. 15

Conf.
Drummond3-0
Valley Christian3-0
Seeley-Swan1-1
Lincoln1-2
Victor0-2
Philipsburg0-3

District 14C

Through Sept. 15

Conf.
Charlo2-0
Hot Springs1-0
Superior3-1
St. Regis1-1
Alberton1-2
Noxon0-3
Two Eagle River0-4

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state