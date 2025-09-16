2025 high school volleyball standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class AA Through Sept. 15 Eastern AA

Conf. All Bozeman 2-0 9-0 Gallatin 2-0 9-0 Great Falls CMR 2-0 9-0 Billings Senior 1-1 7-1 Great Falls 1-1 6-3 Billings Skyview 0-2 6-2 Billings West 0-2 6-2 Belgrade 0-2 6-3 Western AA

Conf. All Missoula Big Sky 2-0 3-5 Helena 2-0 2-7 Kalispell Glacier 1-1 2-7 Helena Capital 1-1 2-7 Missoula Hellgate 1-1 1-7 Missoula Sentinel 1-1 1-8 Butte 0-2 0-9 Kalispell Flathead 0-2 0-9 District 1B Through Sept. 15

Conf. Fairfield 4-0 Chinook 3-1 Shelby 3-1 Cut Bank 2-2 Fort Benton 2-2 Choteau 2-2 Conrad 0-4 Fort Benton 0-4 District 2B Through Sept. 15

Conf. Fairview 3-0 Glasgow 3-1 Malta 2-1 Harlem 2-1 Wolf Point 1-2 Plentywood 1-2 Poplar 0-5 District 3B Through Sept. 15

Conf. All Baker 3-0 6-1 Huntley Project 1-1 5-1 Colstrip 1-2 3-2 Lodge Grass 1-0 1-0 Lame Deer 0-0 0-0 St. Labre 0-1 0-1 District 4B Through Sept. 15

Conf. All Shepherd 3-0 5-1 Red Lodge 2-0 4-2 Columbus 2-0 4-2 Big Timber 1-1 5-2 Joliet 0-3 0-6 District 5B Through Sept. 15

Conf. Townsend 2-0 Jefferson 2-1 Ennis 1-1 Whitehall 1-1 Three Forks 1-1 Manhattan 0-3 Lone Peak 0-0 District 7B Through Sept. 15

Conf. Overall Plains 1-0 2-1 Eureka 0-0 3-0 Troy 0-0 2-2 Thompson Falls 0-1 2-2 St. Ignatius 0-1 0-3 District 2C Through Sept. 15

Conf. Overall Bainville 1-0 2-0 Westby-Grenora 1-0 1-1 Culbertson 2-1 2-2 Froid-Lake 1-1 3-1 Savage 1-1 2-1 Richey-Lambert 1-2 1-2 Brockton 0-2 0-3 District 3C Through Sept. 15

Conf. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-0 Circle 1-0 Scobey 1-0 Lustre Christian 0-1 Nashua 0-1 Frazer 0-2 District 7C Through Sept. 15

Conf. Overall D-G-S-G 4-0 4-0 Melstone 2-0 2-0 Grass Range-Winnett 2-1 3-1 Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 2-2 2-2 Roy-Winifred 2-3 2-3 Hobson-Moore 1-2 2-3 Broadview-Lavina 1-3 1-3 White Sulphur Springs 0-3 0-3 District 9C Through Sept. 15

Conf. Overall Belt 3-0 4-0 Big Sandy 3-0 4-0 North Star 2-1 4-1 Highwood 1-1 1-1 Hays-Lodgepole 0-1 0-1 Box Elder 0-2 0-2 Centerville 0-2 0-2 District 13C Through Sept. 15

Conf. Drummond 3-0 Valley Christian 3-0 Seeley-Swan 1-1 Lincoln 1-2 Victor 0-2 Philipsburg 0-3 District 14C Through Sept. 15

Conf. Charlo 2-0 Hot Springs 1-0 Superior 3-1 St. Regis 1-1 Alberton 1-2 Noxon 0-3 Two Eagle River 0-4

