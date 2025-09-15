2025 high school soccer standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

High school soccer Standings Through Sept. 15 CLASS AA Boys Eastern AA

Conf. TP GF GA GD Gallatin 4-1-0 12 15 5 10 Billings West 4-1-0 12 12 4 8 Bozeman 3-1-1 10 16 4 12 Billings Senior 3-2-0 9 11 5 6 Billings Skyview 2-2-1 7 9 12 -3 Belgrade 2-3-0 6 5 15 -10 Great Falls CMR 0-4-1 1 2 9 -7 Great Falls 0-4-1 1 4 20 -16 Western AA

Conf. TP GF GA GD Missoula Hellgate 4-0-0 12 23 0 23 Kalispell Glacier 4-1-0 12 16 5 11 Missoula Sentinel 3-1-0 9 23 3 20 Helena Capital 3-1-0 9 21 3 18 Helena 2-1-1 7 17 6 11 Missoula Big Sky 0-3-1 1 4 12 -8 Butte 0-4-0 0 1 32 -31 Kalispell Flathead 0-5-0 0 0 44 -44 Girls Eastern AA

Conf. TP GF GA GD Billings Senior 5-0-0 15 26 1 25 Gallatin 4-1-0 12 10 5 5 Billings West 3-1-1 10 26 5 21 Billings Skyview 2-2-1 7 8 5 3 Bozeman 1-2-2 5 6 7 -1 Great Falls CMR 1-3-1 4 4 24 -20 Great Falls 0-3-2 2 4 25 -21 Belgrade 0-4-1 1 5 17 -12 Western AA

Conf. TP GF GA GD Missoula Sentinel 4-0-0 12 22 3 19 Missoula Hellgate 4-0-0 12 22 2 20 Helena 4-0-0 12 25 4 21 Kalispell Glacier 2-3-0 6 14 10 4 Helena Capital 2-2-0 6 17 9 8 Missoula Big Sky 1-3-0 3 6 13 -7 Kalispell Flathead 0-5-0 0 3 29 -26 Butte 0-4-0 0 0 39 -39 CLASS A Not reported.

