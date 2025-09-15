2025 high school soccer standings

High school soccer
Standings
Through Sept. 15
CLASS AA
Boys
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|TP
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Gallatin
|4-1-0
|12
|15
|5
|10
|Billings West
|4-1-0
|12
|12
|4
|8
|Bozeman
|3-1-1
|10
|16
|4
|12
|Billings Senior
|3-2-0
|9
|11
|5
|6
|Billings Skyview
|2-2-1
|7
|9
|12
|-3
|Belgrade
|2-3-0
|6
|5
|15
|-10
|Great Falls CMR
|0-4-1
|1
|2
|9
|-7
|Great Falls
|0-4-1
|1
|4
|20
|-16
Western AA
|Conf.
|TP
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Missoula Hellgate
|4-0-0
|12
|23
|0
|23
|Kalispell Glacier
|4-1-0
|12
|16
|5
|11
|Missoula Sentinel
|3-1-0
|9
|23
|3
|20
|Helena Capital
|3-1-0
|9
|21
|3
|18
|Helena
|2-1-1
|7
|17
|6
|11
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-3-1
|1
|4
|12
|-8
|Butte
|0-4-0
|0
|1
|32
|-31
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-5-0
|0
|0
|44
|-44
Girls
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|TP
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Billings Senior
|5-0-0
|15
|26
|1
|25
|Gallatin
|4-1-0
|12
|10
|5
|5
|Billings West
|3-1-1
|10
|26
|5
|21
|Billings Skyview
|2-2-1
|7
|8
|5
|3
|Bozeman
|1-2-2
|5
|6
|7
|-1
|Great Falls CMR
|1-3-1
|4
|4
|24
|-20
|Great Falls
|0-3-2
|2
|4
|25
|-21
|Belgrade
|0-4-1
|1
|5
|17
|-12
Western AA
|Conf.
|TP
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Missoula Sentinel
|4-0-0
|12
|22
|3
|19
|Missoula Hellgate
|4-0-0
|12
|22
|2
|20
|Helena
|4-0-0
|12
|25
|4
|21
|Kalispell Glacier
|2-3-0
|6
|14
|10
|4
|Helena Capital
|2-2-0
|6
|17
|9
|8
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-3-0
|3
|6
|13
|-7
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-5-0
|0
|3
|29
|-26
|Butte
|0-4-0
|0
|0
|39
|-39
CLASS A
Not reported.