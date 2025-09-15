High School College More Sports Watch Now
2025 high school soccer standings

High school soccer

Standings

Through Sept. 15

CLASS AA

Boys

Eastern AA

Conf.TPGFGAGD
Gallatin4-1-01215510
Billings West4-1-0121248
Bozeman3-1-11016412
Billings Senior3-2-091156
Billings Skyview2-2-17912-3
Belgrade2-3-06515-10
Great Falls CMR0-4-1129-7
Great Falls0-4-11420-16

Western AA

Conf.TPGFGAGD
Missoula Hellgate4-0-01223023
Kalispell Glacier4-1-01216511
Missoula Sentinel3-1-0923320
Helena Capital3-1-0921318
Helena2-1-1717611
Missoula Big Sky0-3-11412-8
Butte0-4-00132-31
Kalispell Flathead0-5-00044-44

Girls

Eastern AA

Conf.TPGFGAGD
Billings Senior5-0-01526125
Gallatin4-1-0121055
Billings West3-1-11026521
Billings Skyview2-2-17853
Bozeman1-2-2567-1
Great Falls CMR1-3-14424-20
Great Falls0-3-22425-21
Belgrade0-4-11517-12

Western AA

Conf.TPGFGAGD
Missoula Sentinel4-0-01222319
Missoula Hellgate4-0-01222220
Helena4-0-01225421
Kalispell Glacier2-3-0614104
Helena Capital2-2-061798
Missoula Big Sky1-3-03613-7
Kalispell Flathead0-5-00329-26
Butte0-4-00039-39

CLASS A

Not reported.

