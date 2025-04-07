2025 high school baseball standings

Prev Next Associated Press

Posted

High school baseball standings Courtesy Montana High School Association As of April 7, 2025 East

Conf. Overall Billings Skyview 4-0 4-2 Billings West 3-1 4-1 Billings Central 2-1 2-1 Laurel 2-2 2-2 Billings Senior 1-2 2-2 Columbus-Red Lodge-Absarokee 1-2 1-2 Huntley Project 1-2 1-2 Sidney-Fairview 0-4 0-4 Central

Conf. Overall Dillon-Twin Bridges 4-1 4-1 East Helena 3-1 3-1 Belgrade 2-1 2-1 Livingston-Big Timber 2-1 2-1 Butte 1-1 2-2 Lone Peak 1-1 1-1 Butte Central 0-3 0-3 Townsend 0-4 0-4 South

Conf. Overall Hamilton-Darby 4-0 4-0 Frenchtown 3-0 4-0 Florence 2-1 2-2 Missoula Sentinel 2-2 2-2 Corvallis 1-1 1-1 Stevensville 1-1 1-1 Missoula Big Sky 1-2 2-2 St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 0-3 0-3 Missoula Hellgate 0-4 1-4 North

Conf. Overall Columbia Falls 2-0 2-0 Bigfork 2-0 2-1 Polson 2-0 2-0 Eureka 2-1 2-1 Whitefish 1-1 1-1 Browning 0-0 0-0 Ronan 0-1 0-1 Noxon-Thompson Falls 0-2 0-2 Troy 0-2 0-2 Plains-Hot Springs 0-2 0-2

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.