2025 high school baseball standings

Associated Press
Baseball
High school baseball standings

Courtesy Montana High School Association

As of April 7, 2025

East

Conf.Overall
Billings Skyview4-04-2
Billings West3-14-1
Billings Central2-12-1
Laurel2-22-2
Billings Senior1-22-2
Columbus-Red Lodge-Absarokee1-21-2
Huntley Project1-21-2
Sidney-Fairview0-40-4

Central

Conf.Overall
Dillon-Twin Bridges4-14-1
East Helena3-13-1
Belgrade2-12-1
Livingston-Big Timber2-12-1
Butte1-12-2
Lone Peak1-11-1
Butte Central0-30-3
Townsend0-40-4

South

Conf.Overall
Hamilton-Darby4-04-0
Frenchtown3-04-0
Florence2-12-2
Missoula Sentinel2-22-2
Corvallis1-11-1
Stevensville1-11-1
Missoula Big Sky1-22-2
St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo0-30-3
Missoula Hellgate0-41-4

North

Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls2-02-0
Bigfork2-02-1
Polson2-02-0
Eureka2-12-1
Whitefish1-11-1
Browning0-00-0
Ronan0-10-1
Noxon-Thompson Falls0-20-2
Troy0-20-2
Plains-Hot Springs0-20-2
