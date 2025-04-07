2025 high school baseball standings

High school baseball standings
Courtesy Montana High School Association
As of April 7, 2025
East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Skyview
|4-0
|4-2
|Billings West
|3-1
|4-1
|Billings Central
|2-1
|2-1
|Laurel
|2-2
|2-2
|Billings Senior
|1-2
|2-2
|Columbus-Red Lodge-Absarokee
|1-2
|1-2
|Huntley Project
|1-2
|1-2
|Sidney-Fairview
|0-4
|0-4
Central
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dillon-Twin Bridges
|4-1
|4-1
|East Helena
|3-1
|3-1
|Belgrade
|2-1
|2-1
|Livingston-Big Timber
|2-1
|2-1
|Butte
|1-1
|2-2
|Lone Peak
|1-1
|1-1
|Butte Central
|0-3
|0-3
|Townsend
|0-4
|0-4
South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hamilton-Darby
|4-0
|4-0
|Frenchtown
|3-0
|4-0
|Florence
|2-1
|2-2
|Missoula Sentinel
|2-2
|2-2
|Corvallis
|1-1
|1-1
|Stevensville
|1-1
|1-1
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-2
|2-2
|St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo
|0-3
|0-3
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-4
|1-4
North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Columbia Falls
|2-0
|2-0
|Bigfork
|2-0
|2-1
|Polson
|2-0
|2-0
|Eureka
|2-1
|2-1
|Whitefish
|1-1
|1-1
|Browning
|0-0
|0-0
|Ronan
|0-1
|0-1
|Noxon-Thompson Falls
|0-2
|0-2
|Troy
|0-2
|0-2
|Plains-Hot Springs
|0-2
|0-2