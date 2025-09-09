2025 Class B football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

Class B football standings Monday, Sept. 8 East

Conf. All Joliet 0-0 2-0 Red Lodge 0-0 1-1 Baker 0-0 0-2 Colstrip 0-0 0-2 Huntley Project 0-0 0-2 Roundup 0-0 0-2 Shepherd 0-0 0-2 South

Conf. All Townsend 0-0 2-0 Jefferson 0-0 2-0 Manhattan 0-0 2-0 Three Forks 0-0 2-0 Columbus 0-0 1-1 Big Timber 0-0 0-1 North

Conf. All Cut Bank 0-0 2-0 Glasgow 0-0 2-0 Malta 0-0 2-0 Wolf Point 0-0 2-0 Conrad 0-0 1-1 Shelby 0-0 1-1 Fairfield 0-0 0-2 West

Conf. All Eureka 0-0 1-0 Anaconda 0-0 1-1 Thompson Falls 0-0 0-2 Florence 0-0 0-2 Missoula Loyola 0-0 0-2 Deer Lodge 0-0 0-2 Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com



