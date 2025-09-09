High School College More Sports Watch Now
2025 Class B football standings

MTN Sports
Posted

Class B football standings

Monday, Sept. 8

East

Conf.All
Joliet0-02-0
Red Lodge0-01-1
Baker0-00-2
Colstrip0-00-2
Huntley Project0-00-2
Roundup0-00-2
Shepherd0-00-2

South

Conf.All
Townsend0-02-0
Jefferson0-02-0
Manhattan0-02-0
Three Forks0-02-0
Columbus0-01-1
Big Timber0-00-1

North

Conf.All
Cut Bank0-02-0
Glasgow0-02-0
Malta0-02-0
Wolf Point0-02-0
Conrad0-01-1
Shelby0-01-1
Fairfield0-00-2

West

Conf.All
Eureka0-01-0
Anaconda0-01-1
Thompson Falls0-00-2
Florence0-00-2
Missoula Loyola0-00-2
Deer Lodge0-00-2

Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

